A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Can I have your autograph?

Upon hearing about the death of Olivia Newton-John, I was compelled to look through a large binder that sits in the closet of my home office. Actually, let me go back, first I was compelled to listen to “Livin’ In Desperate Times” and “Hopelessly Devoted To You,” <em>then</em> I was compelled to look at the binder.

The binder is a collection of autographs and other Hollywood-related memorabilia from over the years. When I was in high school, I got into the hobby of writing to actors and celebrities I liked to ask them for their autographs.

Checking the mail every day became an adventure, as I never knew if anything would be in the mailbox and what it might be. One such returned letter was from Olivia Newton-John, who not only signed the 4x6 photos from “Grease” and “Two of a Kind” that I had sent, but also sent back a signed 8x10 (and paid for the postage for such a parcel).

Sadly, she is one of a number of autographs I have from celebrities that have passed away. Among those are Leslie Nielsen, Mel Stuart, Kelly Preston and Garry Marshall.

I’ve long been a fan of movies, music, entertainment, etc. so having these pieces of memoribilia mean a great deal to me. It’s sad to say that the mean more when the signator is gone, but that’s just the way things go. We tend not to truly appreciate what we have until it’s gone.

I think about this a lot. When someone passes, there is an outpouring of kind words and shared memories. Wouldn’t it be nice to share more of these things while the person is still with us?

I’m guilty of this, myself. I don’t always tell people what they mean to me; either because it’s embarrassing to put them (and yourself) on the spot or because it’s simply hard to find the words.

But, I’d certainly like to try more. For example, I tell my husband every day — multiple times a day — that I love him. I should make it more of a point to tell him <em>why</em> I love him.

In an effort to put my money where my mouth is, I’ll do it here and now. Keegan, I love you because you make even strangers feel like friends. I love you because, when you’re passionate about something, you give it your full support.

I love you because of the way you love me and the life we’re creating together. I love you because of the way that you care for our animals and our home.

There are so many reasons why I love my husband, and my family and my friends, and I promise to be better about telling them said reasons.

I encourage you to do the same. I guarantee you’ll make someone’s day.