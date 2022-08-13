5 photos from Back to School Magic

Daily Journal staff report

On Aug. 7 in the Northfield Square Mall food court, an event titled Special Needs Back To School Magic was held in the afternoon. Available during the event was games, giveaways, face painting, build-your-own bear and spin the wheel.

There was a dance party with Dance Alive Dance Studio and a presentation from Mr. Magic the magician.

The event was sponsored by Sweet Darren’s, LoveALatte, River Valley Special Recreation Association, Bourbonnais Township Park District, Northfield Square, Kalmese Fitness and Shasta Sweets.