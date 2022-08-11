Is a vegan cooking show shocking or long overdue?

A first of sorts, “It’s CompliPlated” (9 p.m., Food, TV-G) offers the network’s first plant-based cooking series.

It might seem odd it’s taken so long for a basic-cable network to embrace vegan cuisine, but people can get touchy about such matters. Just recently, Cracker Barrel, the Tennessee-based highway restaurant chain, introduced some plant-based faux-meat on its breakfast menu. The backlash was immediate and vitriolic. Many thought the chain, known for its rocking chairs, down-home cooking and Mayberry vibe had become “woke.” Whether this represented a genuine backlash or an all-caps social media contretemps among people too easy to rile and with too much time on their hands remains to be seen. Cracker Barrel received supportive messages as well.

No stranger to social media, host Tabitha Brown long has prepared Instagram-friendly dinner parties. She recently told the VegNews site “This show is about to change the way we see food.” Now that’s a tall order.

Brown is the author of “Feeding the Soul (Because it’s My Business)” and the forthcoming cookbook “Cooking from the Spirit.” A veteran of web series and YouTube fame, Brown is given to a warm, affirmational approach and catchphrases. She’s also the proud owner of a great big mass of hair. So central are her locks to her brand and identity that her coif has its own name. She calls her hair Donna. Apparently, Donna has “her” own hair-care line. But that’s another matter.

• Survivors of the “Alone” franchise take the plunge, or rather watch the thermometers do the same as they embark on the spinoff brand extension “Alone: Frozen” (8 p.m., History, TV-PG), featuring a 50-day stint in chilling conditions in coastal Labrador, Canada.

• “The Ms. Pat Show,” a larger-than-life take on the traditional family sitcom, streams its second season on BET+. The series, starring comedian Patricia Williams, already has been renewed for a third season.

• Available now on the Roku Channel, the documentary “My Name Is Lopez,” recalls Trinidad “Trini” Lopez, the Texas-born singer and guitarist whose sound bridged the gap between Latin, rock, folk and pop. Gibson guitars created a signature instrument for him that Foo Fighter Dave Grohl still uses. Lopez’s upbeat Latin take on a Pete Seeger folk anthem sold 3 million copies in 1963. He opened for the Beatles, befriended Frank Sinatra and appeared in one of the greatest “guy” movies of all time, “The Dirty Dozen” from 1967. Lopez died on Aug. 11, 2020.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• A combat casualty (Vin Diesel) is given a new life as a robotic entity in the 2020 thriller “Bloodshot” (6:50 p.m., FXM, TV-14). An adaptation of a comic book of the same name, its story bears a striking resemblance to “Robocop.”

• The Cincinnati Reds and the Chicago Cubs meet in MLB action (6 p.m., Fox).

• One impulsive move changes everything on the series premiere of “Bump” (7 p.m., CW, TV-14), followed by another new episode (7:30 p.m.).

• Whoopi Goldberg narrates “The Con” (9 p.m., ABC,), a true-crime series about elaborate hoaxes, ruses and financial schemes.

CULT CHOICE

When she played the mother of brainwashed assassin Raymond Shaw (Laurence Harvey, 1928-73) in “The Manchurian Candidate” (7 p.m., TCM, TV-PG), Angela Lansbury (b. 1925) was only three years his senior. Part of a daylong festival of films starring Laurence Harvey.

SERIES NOTES

Figures don’t add up on “Young Sheldon” (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG) ... A corporate bigwig’s murder on “Law & Order” (7 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14) ... “Press Your Luck” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Searching for Sam’s mom on “Ghosts” (7:30 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG) ... “Big Brother” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... A Kentucky case echoes a Central Park incident on “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” (8 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14) ... “Generation Gap” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Sweet confections on “Great Chocolate Showdown” (8 p.m., CW, TV-PG) ... Grissom and Sara search for the suspect who framed Hodges on “CSI: Las Vegas” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... A mobster proves hard to flip on “Law & Order: Organized Crime” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

LATE NIGHT

Karine Jean-Pierre, Tatiana Maslany and Joe Walsh are booked on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (10:35 p.m., CBS) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Megan Thee Stallion and Natalia Dyer on “The Tonight Show” (10:34 p.m., NBC) ... Tina Fey, Craig Robinson, Marc Bernardin and Aric Improta visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (11:37 p.m., NBC, r) ... Annette Bening, Ewan McGregor and The Chainsmokers appear on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” (11:37 p.m., CBS, r).