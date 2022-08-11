Bourbonnais resident releases new book 'Key Answers'

After hearing a podcast that changed her outlook on personal growth, Bourbonnais resident Jessica Cook was inspired. So inspired, in fact, that she was motivated to write a book on the subject.

The result was “Key Answers: Exactly How the Law of Attraction Works for You,” which teaches readers about the most crucial aspects of life that seem to slip past the conscious mind.

Cook partook in a Q&A with the Journal and shared information about her new book.

<strong>You recently released “Key Answers: Exactly How the Law of Attraction Works for You.” How would you briefly describe the book?</strong>

This book is a guidebook for those who are ready to understand more about themselves. Within these pages, the reader is exposed to reality from a new perspective. The Law of Attraction is explained through 78 varying life scenarios, and it encourages new ideas and motivation to flourish.

<strong>What inspired you to write this book?</strong>

After experiencing major difficulties in life, I stumbled across a podcast about the Law of Attraction. I was fascinated, motivated and inspired. It didn’t take long for the benefits of my new mindset to change the outcome of my daily life. Once I realized that I had found a way for people to heal, I knew I had to share it with the world.

<strong>What was the most important thing you learned while writing this book?</strong>

While writing this book, I learned about myself. I learned how easy it is to become addicted to daily life habits that don’t serve you. I learned that the thoughts which used to discourage me were moldable, reprogrammable. While writing this book, I learned that everything which ever disheartened me, everything that held me back, was weak compared to the strength I was able to find within.

<strong>Is writing/publishing something you plan to continue?</strong>

I have no doubt that I will continue my writing career! Through the next few years, I plan to publish books explaining my journey as a Navy wife.

<strong>Anything else you’d like to share?</strong>

While it may seem like just an idea now, ideas can become so much more! Take a leap of faith on yourself and accomplish something great! Take your ideas, and your moments of clarity, and run with them! I couldn’t be happier that I wrote this book, and it would mean the world to me if I could inspire other people to find their happiness, too!

In addition, I have my book for sale on the AuthorHouse online bookstore, Amazon, and the Barnes and Noble online bookstore. I also have a sneak peek preview website, which can be found at <a href="https://bit.ly/3SEWhY6" target="_blank">bit.ly/3SEWhY6</a>.