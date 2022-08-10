What can we expect from HBO Max Discovery?

Want to take a plunge? Jeremy Wade returns for a second season of “Mysteries of the Deep” (8 p.m., Discovery, TV-PG.) A self-described extreme angler and underwater detective, he takes viewers on expeditions to explore long-submerged stories, such as the disappearance of Amelia Earhart and an underwater temple known as the Stonehenge of the Black Sea.

In tonight’s season opener, he shares footage of explorers approaching a shipwreck that is rumored to contain Nazi gold. In a repeat (9:10 p.m.) from last season, he goes in search of the Loch Ness Monster.

“Mysteries” also can be streamed on Discovery+. That streaming service was very much in the news last week, announcing moves that irked some fans while positioning itself to be one of the most popular entertainment brands in the world.

The merger or marriage between HBO Max and Discovery always has been an odd one. HBO long has touted itself as better than mere television, and Discovery is perhaps best known for Shark Week, the very definition of “basic cable.”

While HBO Max and Discovery+ are separate entities, they hope to blend by mid-2023, mixing “Game of Thrones” and “Deadliest Catch” in ways few would have anticipated. Along the way, some changes have been made.

Last week, Warner Bros., the company behind the merger, announced its previously announced “Batgirl” movie, a nearly completed $90 million project, would be jettisoned — for “tax purposes.” Nothing warms the hearts of the comic-con attender like hearing the accounting details of destroying an anticipated project.

Apparently, the new Discovery regime saw “Batgirl” as too expensive to simply release as a streaming film and too “cheap” to be considered a splashy theatrical release. The strategy is to treat their DC comics “product” as fodder for big popcorn movies, much in the way the Disney universe treats its Marvel entities. This stands in contrast to Netflix’s recent decision to release “The Gray Man” as a direct-to-streaming movie, despite a $200 million price tag.

It’s interesting to note the Discovery folks see Disney+ as the model to emulate and Netflix as the one to avoid. In its streaming infancy, a Netflix honcho once observed “We want to become HBO faster than HBO can become us.” That was a long time ago.

We’ll have to see what the mega-merged streamer eventually becomes, but it seems likely to resemble the vast cable hodgepodge from which HBO tried so hard to distinguish itself.

• The gentle Australian children’s program “Bluey” returns for a third season on Disney+.

— A magical house and an enchanted family’s legacy are explored in the third and final season of the Netflix fantasy “Locke & Key.”

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• A woman reunites with her ex while selling her aunt’s orchard in the 2021 romance “Sweet Pecan Summer (7 p.m., Hallmark, TV-G). Pecan, not piquant.

• A winner emerges on the season finale of “So You Think You Can Dance” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

• Gunmen seize a TV studio on “S.W.A.T.” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).

• A tycoon’s murder does not add up on “Chicago P.D.” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

CULT CHOICE

A California teenager (Teresa Wright) slowly realizes that her beloved Uncle Charlie (Joseph Cotten) is the notorious serial killer wanted back East in the 1943 thriller “Shadow of a Doubt” (7 p.m., Showcase). Director Alfred Hitchcock singled this out as his favorite creation. It does an unnerving job of blending domestic banalities and macabre humor with mounting terror.

SERIES NOTES

“Big Brother” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... “America’s Got Talent” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “MasterChef” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... A Freudian slip on “The Conners” (7 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... Lake Champlain’s monster on “Mysteries Decoded” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG) ... A stab at youth on “The Goldbergs” (7:30 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “The Challenge: USA” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Jimmy Fallon stars in and Keke Palmer hosts “Password” (8 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... Janine’s old friend joins the faculty on “Abbott Elementary” (8 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... On two episodes of “Wellington Paranormal” (CW, TV-14): dressed to kill (8 p.m.); downsizing (8:30 p.m., r) ... Too old for a kegger on “Home Economics” (8:30 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... “Press Your Luck” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

LATE NIGHT

Kieran Culkin, Run the Jewels and Joe Walsh are booked on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" (10:35 p.m., CBS) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Madonna, Elvis Costello and Rusty on "The Tonight Show" (10:34 p.m., NBC) ... Andy Cohen, Jeff Foxworthy and Brooke Colucci visit "Late Night With Seth Meyers" (11:37 p.m., NBC, r).

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— An anxious new mother joins a group for solidarity and support, only to discover that it has darker plans on its agenda in the 2019 shocker “Mommy Group Murder” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— The Thunder and Warriors meet in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

— An old kidnapper returns to form on “Ransom” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Embassy workers in China and Cuba complain of mysterious ailments; AOL founder Steve Case and his plans to invest in the future of overlooked American small towns and cities; a visit to Monaco.

— The duels begin on “World of Dance” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

— Auditions continue on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

— Lex Luthor is on the loose on “Supergirl” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).

— Mr. Wednesday prepares for battle on “American Gods” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— After learning about her royal lineage, an adopted 10-year-old becomes a little tyrant in the 2019 shocker “Mommy’s Little Princess” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— A secret room holds dangers on “Charmed” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).

— Hidden secrets revealed on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

— A new trial is pursued on “The Case Against Adnan Syed” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).

— Axe is determined to destroy Taylor on the fourth season premiere of “Billions” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— Ulysses pursues a conspiracy theory on “Now Apocalypse” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— “Unsung” (8 p.m., TVONE) profiles the Jets.

— Pacific overtures on “Madam Secretary” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

— Tensions rise on “Good Girls” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— Mo’s past is revealed on “Black Monday” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

CULT CHOICE

— St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of “Leprechaun” movies, from “Leprechaun 5: In the Hood” (4 p.m. Saturday, TV-14) to “Leprechaun 2” (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, ladling out the Technicolor blarney of director John Ford’s 1952 romance “The Quiet Man” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).

SATURDAY SERIES

“Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “NBA Countdown” (7 p.m., ABC) ... The kids are all right on “MasterChef” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

SUNDAY SERIES

A visit from an old friend inspires Miles on “God Friended Me” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Homer can’t leave Bart’s virtual realm on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Empathy for all things on “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

A walk down the aisle on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... On two episodes of “Family Guy” (Fox, TV-14), Meg’s winter Olympics (8 p.m.), fighting over a dowager (8:30 p.m., r) ... Aches and pains on “Shark Tank” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).