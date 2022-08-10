Community Calendar & Best Bets: Week of Aug. 10-16

<strong>Back to School/Mock Police Stops at KHS</strong>

From 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Kankakee High School parking lot, the City of Kankakee, the City of Kankakee Police Department, Kankakee United, the Illinois Coalition for Community Services and City Life invite all back-to-school youth to experience mock stops, an interaction between youth and law enforcement.

For more information, email Rhonda at <a href="mailto:rhonda@iccscares.org" target="_blank">rhonda@iccscares.org</a>.

<strong>Kultivator presentation</strong>

On Thursday, the Kankakee Kultivators will present Dee Pinski and her team of expert floral arrangers for all who would like to learn “How To Transform Flowers from Your Own Garden into Beautiful Indoor Arrangements.”

This program/workshop will begin at 1 p.m. in the auditorium on the fourth floor of the Kankakee Public Library. The Kultivators invite everyone interested in flower arranging to join in the fun and educational experience.

Those who attend are welcome to bring flowers from their own gardens and containers to experiment and practice with. Other “mechanics” for creating arrangements will be provided.

Pinski’s team will include David Cook, Donna Karlock, Barb Mantoan, Sue Offen, Lolita Romano, Bonnie Rudolf and Lois Ware. Pinski and Ware are certified Flower Show Judges; David Cook is a professional designer; all are Kultivators and have participated in many flower shows.

Each team member will present an arrangement of his or her own, explain how it was constructed and discuss its design. Pinski and her team will then mentor audience participants in the workshop as they create their own arrangements to take home.

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.kankakeekultivators.org" target="_blank">kankakeekultivators.org</a>.

<strong>Walk to End Alzheimer’s</strong>

From noon to 3 p.m. Friday at Riverside Assisted Living Westwood Trails, 1485 Butterfield Trail, Kankakee, this inaugural event will raise funds and awareness for Alzheimer’s. Meet in the parking lot to kick off the event. Hot dogs, chips and drinks will be provided. Take your shot at dunking executive director, Benjamin March, in a dunk tank or enter the pie-in-the-face raffle. There will be T-shirt and flower orders available onsite with proceeds going towards the cause.

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.facebook.com/riversideseniorlife" target="_blank">facebook.com/riversideseniorlife</a>.

<strong>Fire on the Square</strong>

From 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday at The Square on Second in Manteno, Intrinsic Arts will host a free monthly event to showcase local fire performance artists, musicians and build community. This is a participatory event. Bring poi, hoops, staffs, etc. Some practice props will be available for participants to try. A safety class will begin at about 7:30 p.m. and is mandatory for participation.

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.facebook.com/IntrinsicArts" target="_blank">facebook.com/IntrinsicArts</a>.

<strong>Back to School Bash from Harbor House and ICCS</strong>

Harbor House and the Illinois Coalition for Community Services will host the inaugural Back to School Bash from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, in the St. Rose Chapel parking lot at 430 W. Merchant St., Kankakee.

“This event will provide a safe, fun space for families and individuals to gather and increase awareness of many of our incredible, local community resources,” said Jenny Schoenwetter, CEO & Executive Director of Harbor House. “We are honored to partner with ICCS and City Life Center students to bring this free event to our community.”

The Back to School Bash will include free school supplies, Switch It Up video gaming truck, a bus tug competition, a bounce house, a water inflatable, face painting, henna, arts and crafts, community resource booths, a dunk tank and more. Complimentary food and snacks will be provided from Mi Casa, Que It Up BBQ and Oberweis. DJ Swift will be providing entertainment for the duration of the event.

“The Back to School Bash gives residents of Kankakee County the opportunity to celebrate students going back to school,” said Rhonda Currie, Field Supervisor of ICCS. “This event will be an opportunity to connect with local organizations, play games, listen to music, interact with other residents, and enjoy different free foods. This will be a fun day for the entire community!”

To learn more about this event or to volunteer, call 815-932-5814, or email <a href="mailto:info@harborhousedv.org" target="_blank">info@harborhousedv.org</a>.

Yard signs for the event are available by form, <a href="https://bit.ly/3zSKheb" target="_blank">bit.ly/3zSKheb</a>.

<strong>Aug. 10</strong>

<strong>Witches, Whiskey & Wine</strong>

Come join under The Sturgeon Moon for Witches, Whiskey & Wine featuring The Purple Dandelion. Tickets are $50 and include select wine or cocktail flight, Hor d'oeuvres, a takeaway crystal and a raffle ticket for a gift basket. Readings with an intuitive coach are available. Tickets not available at the door.

<strong>» <a href="https://bit.ly/3p0E21O" target="_blank">bit.ly/3p0E21O</a></strong>

<strong>Overeaters Anonymous 12-Step Meeting</strong>

At 7 p.m. every Wednesday, the group will meet at the State Farm office, 396 S. Kennedy Dr., Bradley. The group previously met at Riverside.

<strong>» 815-408-1262 (Tracy); 815-954-3678 (Jeanne)</strong>

<strong>Aug. 10-14</strong>

<strong>Momence Gladiolus Festival</strong>

Kicking off tonight with the 7 p.m. Princess and Queen coronation on the high school football field, the 84th annual festival will run through Sunday. Thursday will kick off the parades and carnival, and Friday will begin live music and performances, which will continue throughout the festival.

<strong>» <a href="https://www.gladfest.com/" target="_blank">gladfest.com</a></strong>

<strong>Aug. 11-14</strong>

<strong>CTW’s “Drinking Habits”</strong>

Country Theatre Workshop’s next production, "Drinking Habits," features two nuns at the ‘Sisters of Perpetual Sewing’ convent who have been secretly making wine to keep the order’s doors open. But, when two reporters hear of this, they get hot on the Sisters’ trail, even going undercover as a nun and priest to get their big story. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 11 and 12 and 2 p.m. Aug. 13 and 14. CTW is at 1280 East 770 N, Rd, Cissna Park, or 2 miles north of Cissna Park on Rt. 49.

<strong>» <a href="https://www.countrytheatre.org" target="_blank">countrytheatre.org</a></strong>

<strong>Aug. 11</strong>

<strong>Boutique Grand Opening</strong>

From 3 to 8 p.m., the grand opening will be held for Gracie Lynn Boutique at 115 W. Chebanse Ave., Chebanse. From 3 to 5 p.m. will be complimentary face painting, hair tinsel and cookies. From 6 to 8 p.m., there will be a sip and shop featuring new fall styles and live music by Logan Miller.

<strong>» <a href="https://www.gracielynnboutique.com" target="_blank">gracielynnboutique.com</a></strong>

<strong>Bounce House Night</strong>

From 5 to 7 p.m. at Adventure Commons — 70 Ken Hayes Dr, Bourbonnais — this is an open event for children with special needs and their families from the Kankakee region, and is open to ages 2 to 14. The cost is $3 per child or $10 per family (more than four children). Socks are required and the bounce house will be in an enclosed area on the soccer field turf. Concessions will be open.

<strong>» <a href="mailto:jessica.rvsra@gmail.com" target="_blank">jessica.rvsra@gmail.com</a></strong>

<strong>Aug. 12</strong>

<strong>Sunflower Canvas Paint Night</strong>

From 6 to 8 p.m. at Top Notch Knots & Pots, 1260 Larry Power Rd., Bourbonnais, join for a night of painting a Sunflower Canvas. Cost is $20 and all paint supplies are included. Outside snacks and beverages are permitted.

<strong>» RSVP: 815-735-1335; <a href="mailto:kathieastmandesigns@gmail.com" target="_blank">kathieastmandesigns@gmail.com</a></strong>

<strong>Aug. 13</strong>

<strong>East Side Market</strong>

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., a market will be held at KCCSI, 657 E. Court St., Kankakee. Vendors are welcomed to sign up.

<strong>» 815-214-9675</strong>

<strong>Kankakee Reptile & Animal Exhibit</strong>

The monthly exhibit returns from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Kankakee County Fairgrounds, 213 W. 4000S Road, Kankakee. See chameleons, crickets, hamsters, guinea pigs, arachnids-spiders, snakes and more. Tickets cost $5 per person; kids 10 and younger are free.

<strong>» <a href="https://www.midwestexpos.com" target="_blank">midwestexpos.com</a></strong>

<strong>Aug. 14</strong>

<strong>AshleyCan Motorcycle Ride</strong>

From 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., there will be a motorcycle charity ride at Manteno Sportsmen’s Club, 851 N. Main St., Manteno, to support childhood cancer research. At 10 a.m. begins registration and raffle ticket sales. Kickstands are up at 11:30 a.m. and the ride will go to several bars before returning to the club where food will be served.

<strong>» <a href="https://www.facebook.com/AshleyCan24" target="_blank">facebook.com/AshleyCan24</a></strong>

<strong>Aug. 15</strong>

<strong>60 Years A Legend</strong>

From 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Kankakee Public Library, 201 E. Merchant St., Kankakee, a meet and greet with New York artist Alan Byron Hampshire will take place. The exhibit, “60 Years A Legend,” will be on display for the month of August.

<strong>» <a href="https://www.Lions-online.org" target="_blank">Lions-online.org</a></strong>

<strong>Aug. 16</strong>

<strong>Manteno Cruise Nights</strong>

From 6 p.m. to dusk, join the fun on Main Street and enjoy viewing various types of vehicles. Held in Main Street parking lot between 1st and 3rd streets.

<strong>» <a href="mailto:mantenocruisenight@att.net" target="_blank">mantenocruisenight@att.net</a> (Rich)</strong>