Will anyone watch a budget cooking show?

Times of inflation, recession and uncertainty are often discussed and recalled in terms of food. There has been a spate of articles and recent interest in an onion-stacked slider recipe that some call the “Oklahoma Burger,” but that began its fame as the “Depression Burger.”

I recently cooked one and was ready to start singing “Happy Days Are Here Again.”

For some of a certain age, nothing says lean budgets like Hamburger Helper, a ‘70s concoction where the faux “helper” can overshadow the beef content.

To commemorate our new challenging moment, the Food Network launches “Big Bad Budget Battle” (9 p.m., TV-G). Ree Drummond hosts this six-part series pitting home chefs against each other in a challenge to buy and prepare the best and freshest ingredients on a strict budget. The creator(s) of the tastiest dish will take home a trophy as well as a year’s worth of groceries.

Whatever our economic prospects, it’s unlikely that a large audience will warm to this contest. TV viewers tend to avoid series that remind them of unpleasant realities. Drama and reality series tend to emphasize an “anything goes” approach to standards of living. Nobody would watch “The Poor Housewives of New Jersey” or sit for a house renovation show with a bare-bones budget. Did we ever really worry about how Kramer paid his rent on “Seinfeld”?

TV’s basic job is to make you feel miserable if you’re not living beyond your means. Is this escapism or madness?

• Speaking of overconsumption and delusion, “My Big Fat Fabulous Life” (9 p.m., TLC) enters its 10th season. Apparently, Babs has suffered a stroke, compounded by a bout of COVID-19. Escapism galore!

• “Frontline” (9 p.m., PBS, check local listings) presents “Afghanistan Undercover,” a hidden-camera look at society in that country a year after the Taliban’s takeover. Correspondent Ramita Navai meets with the parents and siblings of missing women who had been whisked away by religious secret police for the “crimes” of walking or taking taxis without the escort of a male relative. The Taliban’s extreme interpretation of Islam has led to the crackdown on professional women, including a group of women lawyers who meet with Navai, putting themselves in considerable peril.

• It’s that weird time of year again, the month when you’re supposed to get excited about a fall sport when it’s so dangerously hot outside you don’t want to cut the grass. Returning for a 17th sweltering season, “Hard Knocks” (9 p.m., HBO, TV-MA) embeds itself with the Detroit Lions and presents weekly documentary updates as the team enters training camp and a full preseason schedule filled with full body contact and the agonizing elimination of players to cut the roster down to size for opening day.

As cliche-ridden as most sports commentary can get, “Hard Knocks” may offer some players their only chance at television glory, as many never make it to the regular schedule, even after a lifetime commitment to the game.

• Following ABC’s lead, NBC dusts off a gameshow from the golden age of afternoon TV distraction. “Password” (9 p.m., TV-PG) returns to prime time. As with most ABC contests, celebrities take center stage. Look for Jimmy Fallon and Jon Hamm to pair up with plain folk contestants to share clues and secrets.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

— A widow’s new “boyfriend” may have terror links on “FBI” (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).

— A smut peddler is found murdered in Prague on “FBI: International” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).

— A kidnapping may be an act of terror on “FBI: Most Wanted” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).Kevin McDonough can be reached at kevin.tvguy@gmail.com.