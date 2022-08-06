Every 73 seconds, an American is sexually assaulted. Clove Alliance hopes to continue to spread awareness in hopes of creating a safer and more victim-centered community.

All employers in the State of Illinois are required to provide one-hour of sexual harassment prevention training to all employees on a yearly basis. Clove Alliance is providing free virtual and in-person trainings to help companies stay updated with the latest labor laws, as well as working with businesses to create safe and inclusive working environments for all.

Upcoming training dates:

• Wednesday, Aug. 24 at 5 p.m. (Zoom)

• Friday, Oct. 7 at noon (Zoom)

• Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 10 a.m. (Zoom)

To register contact Clove Alliance’s Prevention team at <a href="mailto:prevention@clovealliance.org" target="_blank">prevention@clovealliance.org</a>.