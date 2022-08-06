REEL TALK: 'Easter Sunday' is fun escapism

Stand-up comedian Jo Koy stars in the new comedy “Easter Sunday,” playing stand-up comic Joe Valencia, who’s on the precipice of stardom. Auditioning for a major role in a television series, he’s just one step away from making it.

But this constant focus and the near-misses are something his teenage son, Junior (Brandon Wardell), and ex-wife have heard time and time again. On the other end of the guilt-ridden spectrum is Mama Susan (Lydia Gaston), whose constant badgering wins her son’s and grandson’s appearance for the high holiday of Easter.

Upon their arrival, Easter Sunday never has seen so many crazy antics, as this family fights and loves.

“Easter Sunday” is all just good fun as we get to know Joe, his feuding mother and Tita Theresa (Tia Carrere), the “good boy” Cousin Eugene (Eugene Cordero) and the rest of the uncles and siblings. Each of them plays his or her part in pushing and pulling at Joe and Junior to solidify the importance of family — no matter what.

The sisterly rivalry and competition has gone too far, but this is just the beginning, as Joe finds himself at the pulpit on Easter Sunday delivering the sermon like no one before him.

Of course, this is just the tip of the iceberg, as Eugene finds himself in financial straits, somehow luring Joe and Junior into saving his soul as there’s a race against time: Easter dinner. You cannot be late, and Joe tries to balance family and career rather poorly.

Silly antics, crazy situations and over-the-top characters create a dysfunctional family we all can relate to, especially during the holidays and centering around food. We learn about the sacrifices made by first-generation immigrants who want their children to have better lives and for their grandchildren to retain some of the cultural heritage.

This film will make you crave exploring Philippine cuisine as you could almost taste the sweetness or the tang of the food they enjoyed.

Koy’s antics and humor wash over the film to give it his own personal flare, but it’s Wardell’s performance that endears us to this story. His natural demeanor never feels forced as he reacts to his character’s crazy family, especially his father, and to a new-found crush. And we are graced by the frenetically funny antics of Tiffany Haddish as a police officer in Joe’s hometown.

While it’s not a deep character study, “Easter Sunday” is a lot of fun escapism that will have you laughing and forgetting your own troubles.

Reel Talk rating: 3 stars

"Easter Sunday" is now playing in theaters.