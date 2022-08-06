Maternity BVM gearing up for 175th anniversary

BOURBONNAIS — On Saturday, Aug. 20, Maternity BVM Catholic Church in Bourbonnais will be celebrating its 175th anniversary with a day-long celebration. Starting at 10:30 a.m. at the church, located at 324 E. Marsile St., Bourbonnais, there will be the Family, Food & Fun event.

The free event will feature bounce houses, games, a petting zoo, pony rides, balloon animals, hot dogs, pizza, Sno-cones, face painting, music and Rolling Video Games.

At 4:30 p.m., the festivities will continue on the grounds of BrickStone Brewery off of Brown Boulevard in Bourbonnais. The Taste of MBVM will feature food tents and trucks, including: organic French pastries from the Nuns from St. Roger Abby, Jimmy Jo's, Bennett Curtis House, Lee's Cookie Dough, Dig In & Put a Fork In It, Chicago Dough, Love-A-Latte, Patty Cakes, Sweet Darrens and Mi Casa.

There also will be live entertainment from Swing Kings and the Southside Social Club.