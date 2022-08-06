Library Life: Week of Aug. 7

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library</strong>

• Be Red Cross Ready: At 6 p.m. Monday, the American Red Cross and AmeriCorps will present Emergency Preparedness Training.

• Lego Club: At 1 p.m. Aug. 13, the library will supply Legos for building.

<strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library</strong>

• Bagels and Books: At 10 a.m. Friday, discuss books over bagels and coffee. Registration required.

<strong>Bradley Public Library</strong>

• Book Club: At 4 p.m. Tuesday, the Diverse Authors Book Club read will be “Libertie” by Kaitlyn Greenidge.

• Family Market: From 5 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, those in need of help with groceries are invited to a drive-thru pantry.

<strong>Grant Park Library</strong>

• New Releases: “The Girl Who Survived” by Lisa Jackson and “Is This Your Class Pet?” by Troy Cummings.

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence)</strong>

• Needlework: At noon Tuesday, join the library for needlework and socializing.

• Singalong Storytime: At 11 a.m. Wednesday, join the library for songs and stories.

<strong>Kankakee Public Library</strong>

• Tuesday Morning Book Discussion: At 10 a.m. Tuesday, discuss “Clock Dance” by Anne Tyler.

• Bingo with Books: At 10 a.m. Friday in the 4th Floor Auditorium.

<strong>Limestone Township Library District</strong>

• Adult Book Club: At 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, discuss “Malibu Rising” by Taylor Jenkins Reid.

• Take-And-Make: Every Wednesday, third graders are invited to pick up materials for STEM-inspired crafts.

<strong>Manteno Public Library</strong>

• Book Club: At 3 p.m. Tuesday, discuss “The Sweetness at the Bottom of the Pie” by Alan Bradley.

<strong>Pembroke Public Library</strong>

• Writers’ Club: At 3 p.m. every Tuesday, join the library to share stories with other writers.

• Crochet Class: At noon every Saturday, the library teaches crochet basics with the option to make a fun gift.

<strong>Piper City Public Library</strong>

• Garden Group: At 4 p.m. Wednesday, the group will meet at the library. The group meets the second Wednesday of each month.

• New Releases: “An Amish Bride” by Rosalind Lauer; “Loving Lovina” by Patricia Johns; “Courting Caleb” by Kelly Long.

<strong>Watseka Public Library</strong>

• Kids’ Craft: Kids can drop in all week for a Paper Plate Beach Ball craft.

• Adult Craft: At 10 a.m. Wednesday, join for cookie decorating. Sign up required.

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.bourbonnaislibray.org" target="_blank">bourbonnaislibray.org</a>, 815-933-1727

<strong>Bradley Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.bradleylibrary.org" target="_blank">bradleylibrary.org</a>, 815-932-6245

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.momencelibrary.org" target="_blank">momencelibrary.org</a>, 815-472-2581

<strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.fossilridge.org" target="_blank">fossilridge.org</a>, 815-458-2187

<strong>Grant Park Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.grantpark-il.org/library" target="_blank">grantpark-il.org/library</a>, 815-465-6047

<strong>Kankakee Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.lions-online.org" target="_blank">lions-online.org</a>, 815-939-4564

<strong>Limestone Township Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.limestonelibrary.org" target="_blank">limestonelibrary.org</a>, 815-939-1696

<strong>Manteno Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.mantenolibrary.org" target="_blank">mantenolibrary.org</a>, 815-468-3323

<strong>Pembroke Public Library:</strong> @PemLib on Facebook, 815-944-8609

<strong>Piper City Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us" target="_blank">pipercitylibrary.lib.il.us</a>, 815-686-9234

<strong>Watseka Public Library:</strong> <a href="https://www.watsekalibrary.org" target="_blank">watsekalibrary.org</a>; 815-432-4544