Author Melanie Holmes writes of local, national history

For some writers, it can be trial and error to find a niche. For others, such as Melanie Holmes, the niche finds them.

Her expertise is seeking out those whose interesting and groundbreaking stories have yet to be told. These stories exist in both her hometown of Manteno, as well as the heights of Mount St. Helens.

The now-resident of Chicago’s south suburbs has published four nonfiction titles, all with a different story to tell.

“The unifying factor is nonfiction, I think there’s way too [many] real stories to be told,” said Holmes. “I don’t even know how I would begin to write fiction. I think nonfiction is definitely fascinating.”

Her first book, which she describes as “a labor of love,” was published in 2014 and is dedicated to her daughter. “The Female Assumption: A Mother’s Story: Freeing Women from the View that Motherhood is a Mandate” was inspired by Holmes’ desire to talk about the lives of women and the evolution of women’s roles in history.

“I wanted to tell my daughter something, she was 13 when I started writing it,” Holmes recalled. “It revolves around the idea of women and motherhood. So I wanted to tell her some things, but I had no idea how to tell her.”

What Holmes wanted to relay to her daughter is now in the form of a 202-page book that was created through extensive research. That research included interview and/or polling 200 women across the United States.

Her next book, which was released in 2019, continued the process of extensive research. “A Hero on Mount St. Helens: The Life and Legacy of David A. Johnston” was inspired by Holmes’ longtime friendship with a relative of Johnston’s. After winning an award for her first book, the relative was inspired to ask Holmes to write Johnston’s story.

The book’s description states: “Serendipity placed David Johnston on Mount St. Helens when the volcano rumbled to life in March 1980. Throughout that ominous spring, Johnston was part of a team conducting scientific research that underpinned warnings about the mountain.

“Those warnings saved thousands of lives when the most devastating volcanic eruption in U.S. history blew apart Mount St. Helens but killed Johnston on the ridge that now bears his name.”

“I went for it and I wrote it, and I’m really happy I did, ‘cause his story had never been told,” she said. “Everyone knows how he died, but he was 30 years old. He lived 30 years before that point.”

Her third book relied on her expensive knowledge of Manteno, which was aided by her longtime membership of the Manteno Historical Society.

“Images of America: Manteno” was published in 2020 and is designed to teach the history of Manteno. Holmes said her mother was one of the first board members of the historical society, and her 1947 yearbook quoted her as saying, “I’m forever reading [or studying] history.”

Holmes said that her mom was always taking her places to travel.

“I think I just caught the history bug from my mom.”

Not only has she learned quite a bit from her mother, but also her grandmother who inspired her most recent book, “The Secret Life of Postcards: Tracing Art and History Through One Woman’s Collection.” Upon researching her maternal grandmother’s large vintage postcard collection (1906-30s), Holmes connected the dots on the history of not just a family but of a generation/culture.

“If you could examine these little pieces of information and art and history, and just take a look, it’s like our texts of today,” Holmes said of the postcards.

“[There is] a little bit more substance to them, because they have this beautiful art and symbolism.”

After winning the 2014 Global Media Award from the Population Institute for her very first book, it was clear that writing was her calling. She continues to study her various interests in the realm of nonfiction, and will be speaking at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 1 during the Kankakee Valley Genealogical Society meeting at the Kankakee Public Library.

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.melanieholmesauthor.com" target="_blank">melanieholmesauthor.com</a>.

