5 photos from Bike Against Violence

Daily Journal staff report

The annual event, Bike Against Violence, returned to Kankakee on July 16. Kankakee United, Illinois Coalition of Community Services, Kankakee City Life, Project SUN, Youth Empowerment Program and the Kankakee Police Department collaborated on this year’s event.

Participants met on bicycles in the St. Rose parking lot in Kankakee in the evening for an hour-and-a-half bike ride throughout the community. Participants were encouraged to wear white.

The event exists to raise awareness for anti-violence as involved community partners continuously seek ways of combating violence.