Local musician Rockert to play live one last time

After 34 years of playing live shows in and around town, Bradley native Michael Rockert decided it’s time to lift the needle on live performances. The current St. Anne resident played his second-to-last show Friday night at Merchant Street MusicFest.

A performance at Sept. 17’s Estival Festival will be his last.

“I’m too old,” he said with a laugh. “Honestly, in order to keep a band fresh and rehearsed, you have to keep up on the material; you [have to] play a lot of shows. Around here, that means playing in bars. Nothing against that, but, seriously, I’m in bed by nine o’clock.”

He said that, for what he wants to do, it would be two or three shows, and “that doesn’t make a lot of sense.”

This doesn’t mean it’s the end of his music career, though, as Rockert plans to still record and release music. He already is planning out his next album, which will be his sixth, and will begin recording after the summer.

He originally planned to wrap up live shows before, but then he was approached about playing Merchant Street. Having never had the opportunity, he took the invitation to his wife who encouraged the performance.

“Every year, I drive by and look at the stage and go, ‘Damn! That would be cool!’” he said.

The opportunity was kismet, and he decided to take it on. As for Estival Festival, he was intrigued to perform after attending last year. He got in touch with the organizers and joined the lineup for this year’s festival, which will be held at Bird Park in Kankakee.

But, to do any of these performances, he first needed a band.

He decided to call Ben King at King Music, who recommended John Hebert. Ten minutes after reaching out to Hebert, Rockert had a band in place.

Hebert is on lead guitar, Mitch Breckenridge is the drummer, and Justin McCarty is the bassist.

“Those are really, really good guys,” Rockert said. “Knowledgable, energetic …great bunch of guys.”

His MSMF performance was a 70-minute set on the Merchant Street stage. The band played a total of 13 songs, three of which were covers, and the rest were Rockert originals.

<strong>A LIFELONG LOVE OF MUSIC</strong>

Rockert recalls his first performance being upstairs above the Bradley Police Department when he was 17. Because social media was a thing of the future, he would make copies of flyers and put them up around town with a staple gun.

“The third show I ever did was at Bradley high school for the school, and I thought, ‘I made it,’” he recalled with a laugh.

The musician got his first guitar when he was 7. He also enjoys playing drums and bass and played a variety of instruments on his most recent album.

On the upcoming album, it won’t be all rock, and he’s looking forward to “tinkering with new sounds.”

This isn’t the first time he’s stepping outside of the rock genre, as his third album was created at the request of his wife who teaches yoga. The album was mostly acoustic, calming music.

“I won’t be doing any of that tonight,” he said before his MSMF performance.

While taking in what was to come that night, Rockert shared advice for those just getting into music.

“If you’re thinking about playing an instrument or just started, keep going,” he said. “You may not end up touring the world, but you could end up doing something like this [MSMF], and this is super cool.

“Playing in your own town, it’s very satisfying.”

For more information on Michael Rockert and to keep up with his music, check out his Facebook <a href="https://www.facebook.com/michaelrockertmusic" target="_blank">@michaelrockertmusic</a> or Instagram @<a href="https://www.instagram.com/rockert_music" target="_blank">rockert_music</a>.