Live music this weekend: Aug. 4, 2022

<strong>John David Daily Band</strong>

Kankakee Valley Boat Club — 1600 Cobb Blvd., Kankakee

<em>7 p.m. tonight</em>

<strong>Kankakee Municipal Band</strong>

Alyssa Lesch/Movies & Musicals

Don Palzer Band Shell — 893 W. Station St., Kankakee

<em>7 p.m. tonight</em>

<strong>Three’s A Crowd</strong>

Ryan’s Pier — 112 E. First St., Aroma Park

<em>7 p.m. Friday</em>

<strong>Mary Claire Dwyer</strong>

Kankakee Farmers’ Market — South Schuyler Avenue and East Merchant Street

<em>9:30 a.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Heroes, Hogs & Hot Rods</strong>

Saturday — The Square on Second, Manteno

• Todd Hazelrigg at 2 p.m.

• Chris James at 3:35 p.m.

• City Cash at 5 p.m.

• Group Therapy at 6:30 p.m.

• BAM at 8 p.m.

<strong>Just Roll With It</strong>

Fireman’s Park —673 Penfield St., Beecher

<em>6 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Shelby Ryan</strong>

Cruis’n the Square — 200 S. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee

<em>6 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Matt Yeager</strong>

Sounds on Second Street — Second Street, Peotone

<em>Noon Sunday</em>

<strong>Beeso & Friends (Open jam)</strong>

On the Rox — 670 W. Station St., Kankakee

<em>3:30 p.m. Sunday</em>

<strong>Matt Yeager (BTPD’s Summer Concert Series)</strong>

Perry Farm Park — 459 Kennedy Drive, Bourbonnais

<em>7 p.m. Tuesday</em>

The Kankakee County Fair kicked off this week and will feature several concerts. Go to <a href="https://www.kankakeefair.org" target="_blank">kankakeefair.org</a> for the full schedule.

