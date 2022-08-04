'Beavis and Butt-Head' return

Do streaming customers want to find something new or something familiar?

For some time, Netflix seemed aimed toward the former, offering a bottomless well of programming for the curious binger. Many of its hits appeared from out of the blue and then established genres of their own. Did anyone know “Tiger King” would dominate the conversation during the early months of COVID? Or that a dysfunctional South Korean drama such as “Squid Game” would become the hottest thing a year later? But for every hit, there seem to be thousands of random offerings, more every day.

In contrast, Paramount+ seems to know exactly what its subscribers want. In its brief existence, Paramount+ has catered to fans of “Star Trek” and has expanded that franchise to serve them. It knows the diehard but more defined audience for “The Good Wife” and “The Good Fight” will show up for those series. How do you take advantage of Paramount’s ownership of the “Godfather” films? Create an origin story miniseries called “The Offer.”

Today, Paramount+ adds to its familiar MTV product with the return of the “Beavis and Butt-Head” series, the first original episodes from creator Mike Judge in more than a decade. This follows on the heels of the recent “Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe” original film, which made its debut on Paramount+ some weeks back.

A staple of MTV’s history since 1992, the formula remains unchanged. The nervously giggling knuckleheads are confronted with the strange and threatening world of girls and adults and always come up wanting. Their escapades are mingled with scenes of them watching videos on the couch and providing peanut-gallery conversation, often their most articulate dialogue.

The situations and media have changed. Music videos have given way to TikTok shorts and YouTube clips, but the approach is consistent. Teenage trends such as strip mall escape rooms also get the once-over, but for the most part, it could still be 1993.

“Beavis and Butt-Head” arrived on basic cable at about the same time as “Mystery Science Theater 3000.” Both series announced a new and dismaying trend — they wouldn’t just show you silly stuff, but tell you how to laugh at it and what to say about it. Coming a decade after MTV had provided a visual element to pop music, robbing viewers of their chance to create personal visions inside the theater of their imaginations, this satirical short-circuit seemed like just another corporate takeover of America’s young minds.

It was also at this time “Weird Al” Yankovic pretty much monopolized the field of song parodies, once a rich source of novelty records and one-hit wonders.

Judge since has gone on to create smarter fare, including “King of the Kill,” “Office Space” and “Silicon Valley.” While it might fill Paramount+’s need for familiar fare and comfort food, it’s not certain if the arrival of new “Beavis” cartoons is anything to celebrate.

• A savvy actor takes Hollywood’s fake-it-till-you-make-it culture to felonious extremes, creating a sham television production company and running Ponzi schemes on investors in new streaming programming on “The Con” (9 p.m., ABC), narrated by Whoopi Goldberg.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• The Jacksonville Jaguars and Las Vegas Raiders meet in preseason NFL football (7 p.m., NBC).

• Time to saddle up on “MasterChef” (7 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14).

• Do Beavis and Butt-Head watch “Battlebots” (7 p.m., Discovery, TV-PG)?

• Buried alive on “CSI: Las Vegas” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).

CULT CHOICE

Pop crooner and composer Paul Anka plays a teenaged Peeping Tom in the 1961 drama “Look in Any Window” (5:30 p.m., TCM, TV-PG). Jack Cassidy’s film debut.

SERIES NOTES

Games of chance on “Young Sheldon” (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG) ... Micki charts her destiny on “Walker” (7 p.m., CW, r, TV-PG) ... “Press Your Luck” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Alberta’s biggest fan on “Ghosts” (7:30 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG) ... “Big Brother” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Kelly feels ignored on “Welcome to Flatch” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) ... “Generation Gap” (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... The end on “The Flash” (8 p.m., CW, r, TV-PG).

LATE NIGHT

James Taylor and Colman Domingo are booked on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (10:35 p.m., CBS) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Joel McHale, Zoey Deutch and Saucy Santana on “The Tonight Show” (10:35 p.m., NBC) ... Dana Carvey guest hosts Quentin Tarantino, Julia Garner and DOMi & JD Beck featuring Anderson.Paak on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (10:35 p.m., ABC, r) ... LL Cool J and Cristin Milioti visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (10:35 a.m., NBC) ... Hannah Einbinder, Lennon Parham, and the Broadway cast of “Hadestown” appear on “The Late Late Show With James Corden” (11:37 p.m., CBS, r).

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— An anxious new mother joins a group for solidarity and support, only to discover that it has darker plans on its agenda in the 2019 shocker “Mommy Group Murder” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— The Thunder and Warriors meet in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

— An old kidnapper returns to form on “Ransom” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Embassy workers in China and Cuba complain of mysterious ailments; AOL founder Steve Case and his plans to invest in the future of overlooked American small towns and cities; a visit to Monaco.

— The duels begin on “World of Dance” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

— Auditions continue on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

— Lex Luthor is on the loose on “Supergirl” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).

— Mr. Wednesday prepares for battle on “American Gods” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— After learning about her royal lineage, an adopted 10-year-old becomes a little tyrant in the 2019 shocker “Mommy’s Little Princess” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— A secret room holds dangers on “Charmed” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).

— Hidden secrets revealed on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

— A new trial is pursued on “The Case Against Adnan Syed” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).

— Axe is determined to destroy Taylor on the fourth season premiere of “Billions” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— Ulysses pursues a conspiracy theory on “Now Apocalypse” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— “Unsung” (8 p.m., TVONE) profiles the Jets.

— Pacific overtures on “Madam Secretary” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

— Tensions rise on “Good Girls” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— Mo’s past is revealed on “Black Monday” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

CULT CHOICE

— St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of “Leprechaun” movies, from “Leprechaun 5: In the Hood” (4 p.m. Saturday, TV-14) to “Leprechaun 2” (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, ladling out the Technicolor blarney of director John Ford’s 1952 romance “The Quiet Man” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).

SATURDAY SERIES

“Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “NBA Countdown” (7 p.m., ABC) ... The kids are all right on “MasterChef” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

SUNDAY SERIES

A visit from an old friend inspires Miles on “God Friended Me” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Homer can’t leave Bart’s virtual realm on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Empathy for all things on “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

A walk down the aisle on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... On two episodes of “Family Guy” (Fox, TV-14), Meg’s winter Olympics (8 p.m.), fighting over a dowager (8:30 p.m., r) ... Aches and pains on “Shark Tank” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).