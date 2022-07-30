South Limestone Social Circle celebrates 100 years

By Taylor Leddin-McMaster

LIMESTONE — In 1922, a group of women living in south Limestone decided the lack of socialization opportunities was enough, and it was time to take matters into their own hands. The result was the South Limestone Social Circle, and that creation has sustained 100 years as of this month.

Celebrating the centennial at the home of third-generation member, and current president, Nancy Oster, eight of the 13 members gathered together for the monthly meeting, which is held the second Thursday of each month. The meetings bounce between houses or are at restaurants or other local locations.

Laid out in Oster’s basement is a history of the group, which includes handmade yearbooks dating back to 1960, a photo of original members in the late 1920s, meeting minutes from days gone by and much more.

“Then there’s a book of the obituaries of the people that had passed away. My mother was great at doing this. She was like the historian,” Oster said of her mother, Mae Salzman. Salzman was a second-generation member after her mother, Anna Bartschenfeld.

In addition to Oster, three of the current members are third-generation, including Marian McCabe, Irene Salzman and Mary Bracken. There also is one second-generation member, Donna Remillard. The other current members include, Karen Peterson, Pam Roberts, Marge Potter, Delores O’Connor, Agy Karnes, Linda Smith, Andy Steinke and Linda Schneider.

In keeping with generational appreciation, it’s not uncommon for children and grandchildren — as well as friends — of current members to join in on circle gatherings. At the 100-year celebration potluck, several of Oster’s grandchildren were in attendance.

Every fall, the group hosts a harvest party in which everyone’s friends and families are invited to attend and enjoy.

<strong>BACK IN THE DAY</strong>

Oster explained that, when the group originally formed, members would get together and make quilts for homeless individuals or families who lost their homes to fires.

In Oster’s basement was a quilt from 1936 that included hand-stitched names of every member up to that point.

“Their motto [was] help one another,” Oster said. “[They were] always trying to help somebody that was less fortunate. So that’s what they started out with.”

As the years went on and women got busier with jobs and other obligations, the group transformed into what it is now, which is a social circle. Still, they do what they can to give back to the community, such as last year when they donated excess dues to the local fire department.

But in it’s original foundation, the rules to join were strict.

“To get new members in, you had to have the person come in for a meeting and then they had to vote on it to see if everybody wanted that person to join,” she said, sharing that the group at that time had 30 members.

Now, the group has less strict rules and their goal is to welcome younger members to the group that can help sustain its longevity.

“At the 90th [anniversary] we said we didn’t know if it would go 10 more years,” Oster said. “But we made it.”

“We hope we have honored our ancestors and they would be proud that we keep their legacy going.”