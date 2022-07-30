National Night Out returns Tuesday to Perry Farm

Returning to Perry Farm Park is the 38th Annual National Night Out, hosted in conjunction with the Kankakee Area Police Community. From 3:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, enjoy live music, food, games and more.

The family-friendly event is free and will feature music from The Simsons, The John Weber Band and The Silhouettes. All food, beverages and giveaways are available first come, first serve.

Food and drink service will begin at 4 p.m. and supplies are limited. Hot dogs are donated by Jewel-Osco.

When accompanied by a parent, school-aged children will be given a school supply bag. Supplies for this also are limited and are first come, first serve.

There will be a Salvation Army food drive raffle. Bring nonperishable food items to enter into the food drive raffle for prizes.

Dan Hampton and Otis Wilson, of the Chicago Bears, will be making appearances. The night also will include fireworks.

Additionally, there will be a K-9 demonstration, bounce houses, game tent, dunk tank, bags games, fire truck spray and a fire safety house.