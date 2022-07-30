Kultivators to present flower arranging workshop

Daily Journal staff report

KANKAKEE — On Aug. 11, the Kankakee Kultivators will present Dee Pinski and her team of expert floral arrangers for all who would like to learn “How To Transform Flowers from Your Own Garden into Beautiful Indoor Arrangements.”

This program/workshop will begin at 1 p.m. in the auditorium on the third floor of the Kankakee Public Library. The Kultivators invite everyone interested in flower arranging to join in the fun and educational experience.

Those who attend are welcome to bring flowers from their own gardens and containers to experiment and practice with. Other “mechanics” for creating arrangements will be provided.

Pinski’s team will include David Cook, Donna Karlock, Barb Mantoan, Sue Offen, Lolita Romano, Bonnie Rudolf and Lois Ware. Pinski and Ware are certified Flower Show Judges; David Cook is a professional designer; all are Kultivators and have participated in many flower shows.

Each team member will present an arrangement of his or her own, explain how it was constructed and discuss its design. Pinski and her team will then mentor audience participants in the workshop as they create their own arrangements to take home.

The Kultivators welcome all guests who would be interested in attending their meetings and sharing in their activities at noon on the second Thursday of each month. For more information, go to <a href="https://www.kankakeekultivators.org" target="_blank">kankakeekultivators.org</a>.