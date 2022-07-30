KaCo Exchange operational in new location

Daily Journal staff report

The Visit Kankakee County team (also known as the Kankakee County Convention & Visitors Bureau) invites the area to stop by their office to pick up a unique souvenir that reflects the area.

The CVB’s new location is at 275 E. Court St., Suite 102 in Kankakee, and houses a bigger and better version of KaCo|The Local Exchange, where visitors can purchase unique merchandise to remind them of their visit to Kankakee County. The store is open during office hours — 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

In addition to original Happy Camper and Visit Kankakee County apparel, visitors will find art, home décor, glassware, jewelry, bird house kits, coffee and more from our local makers including:

• A Palm Creations

• Bill Yohnka

• Bluebell Home Décor

• BrickStone Brewery

• Connect Roasters

• Dave Baron

• The Harman House

• Jimmy Jo’s BBQ

• Plochman’s Mustard

• Tom Desch