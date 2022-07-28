Local author releases first novel, "A Land No Map Can Find"

Cissna Park and Prophetstown resident Beverly Smith recently published the novel, “A Land No Map Can Find.” The book, whose author holds a doctoral degree, is described as “not only the landscape of the family farm lost beneath flood waters but Libby’s once happy, close family and her understanding of the world is lost, too.”

The book’s synopsis says the story is told from the lens of a child as she grows into adulthood in a struggle against the destructive behaviors of adults and the consequences of their actions.

Smith partook in a Q&A with the Journal and shared information about her new book.

<strong>What inspired you to write “A Land No Map Can Find”?</strong>

I’m never at a loss for ideas for stories. My experiences growing up on a farm, my career working with children and adults in education and the personalities and stories of the people in my life intrigue me and inspire me.

In “A Land No Map Can Find,” I wanted to bring characters to life with whom readers will identify and wonder how they might have reacted and what they would have done, given the same circumstances.

Readers can relate to the ways secrets can affect us, even when we don’t talk about them or they are repressed. Even if it is someone else’s secret we are unaware of, it can have consequences for us.

I wanted to delve into the world of a child who grows into an adult with the awful burden of having witnessed her mom and dad do a terrible thing, feeling it is somehow her fault, and then having to keep it secret to protect her parents. Traumatic events in a child’s life shape and affect their world as an adult.

<strong>How long did it take to write the book?</strong>

I had the germ of the idea for a long time, and wrote a few scenes here and there. But when I retired from public education, I had the time to really focus. This book was written and edited during about a two-year period.

<strong>Do you have plans for a follow up or additional novels?</strong>

Yes, I have another novel that is in the editing stage. It is about a family living a subsistence life in the wilderness, to protect themselves and their child from the chaos and fighting happening in the world. The parents are killed, and the child has to figure out how to survive. It will be available in the near future.

<strong>Anything else you would like readers to know about you or your book?</strong>

I think fiction provides us with an avenue to understand ourselves and other people through the characters in the story. I want this book to depict how our perceptions become our truths and how our choices can affect those around us much more than we might know.

The book is available on Amazon. It also will be available through Barnes and Noble soon. I’d love to hear from people in our area who have a chance to read the book. Please feel free to send your feedback to <a href="mailto:Basmith877@gmail.com" target="_blank">Basmith877@gmail.com</a>.

Beverly Smith grew up on a dairy farm in central Illinois. She attended Watseka Community Schools, then Illinois State University. She moved to Wisconsin, where she taught school for six years while earning her master’s degree at the University of Wisconsin.

Smith then moved to Minnesota and became a director of special education and an assistant superintendent of schools. She earned her PhD from the University of Minnesota. She returned to Illinois and served as an assistant superintendent in Flossmoor, Kankakee and Lake Zurich. She completed her service in education as an assistant professor at Illinois State University.

Smith farms with her husband in Prophetstown. They also spend time at their home in Cissna Park.

"A Land No Map Can Find" is her first published novel.