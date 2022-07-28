Bike Against Violence rides again

KANKAKEE — At 6 p.m. Aug. 27 in the parking lot of the City Life Center, 1820 E. Court St., Kankakee, cyclists will meet for a Bike Against Violence event. The group will ride for 90 minutes throughout the community.

The Kankakee Police Department, Kankakee United, Illinois Coalition of Community Services, Youth Empowerment Program, City Life, Project SUN and Harbor House are sponsoring the event.

A limited number of bikes are available for those who need one. Participants are asked to wear white.

Pre-registration is available and will include a free meal after the bike ride at about 7:30 p.m. Registration is available at <a href="https://bit.ly/k3bike827" target="_blank">bit.ly/k3bike827</a>.

The meal will be catered by Mac's BBQ, courtesy of Harbor House.

Participants must be at least 12 years of age to sign up. Ice cold water also will be provided.

Email <a href="mailto:Rhonda@iccscare.org" target="_blank">Rhonda@iccscare.org</a> for more details, or call City Life at 815-939-9229.