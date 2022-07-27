Community Calendar & Best Bets: Week of July 27-Aug. 2

<strong>Merchant Street Music Festival</strong>

The two-day music festival will return Friday and Saturday to Harold & Jean Miner Festival Square, 199 S. East Ave., Kankakee. The event is a community celebration featuring local, regional, and national musical talent on three stages, art vendors, and great food and drink. The festival is $10 per day, cash only, at the gate. Presale tickets are available for $8 per day at Kankakee Public Library.

Performing Friday is: Maggie Speaks; The South Side Social Club; Everyday People; Michael Rockert; DJ Juan D; Ill Doots; Tedious & Brief; Musa Man; Bluprint; 1.21 Gigawatts; Mary Claire; Mordecai; Kali; Petra Van Nuis/Andy Brown Quartet; Fruteland Jackson; John Prine Time.

Performing Saturday is: Sugarhill Gang; BBI; 10 Grand Band; Villa Mure; The Silhouettes; Unified Voices of Kankakee; DJ Jason; Motherfolk; Michigan Rattlers; Dallas Ugly; Burr Oak; The Strips; The Alcatones; Fuzzy Jeffries & the Kings of Memphis; Jesse Cotton Stone Band; The Instinct; The Simsons; Brian Butterfly.

On Friday, the following will perform at the teen stage: Jayson Verrett; Parker Beasley; DJ Hayli; Terry Prude; Kait Rose; Blake Schaffer; Dee-Jay; Smitty; Lady G. On Saturday, Anna Elyse; Jayson Verrett; Adelaide Rhys; Hoop Jam with Brii from Intrinsic Arts; Intro to poi and rope dart with Kegan from Intrinsic Arts; DJ Sets from Jim Judicious and Ezra Jermale.

» <a href="https://www.merchantstreetmusicfest.com" target="_blank">merchantstreetmusicfest.com</a>

<strong>Small Book Sale</strong>

Every day now through July 30, while supplies last, the Bourbonnais Public Library, 250 W. John Casey Road, Bourbonnais, will be having a small book/cart sale. Also through the end of the month, the library is hosting a wet pet food drive in the lobby entrance. This is part of the summer reading theme, FurBonnais.

» <a href="https://www.bourbonnaislibrary.org" target="_blank">bourbonnaislibrary.org</a>

<strong>Opening Exhibit at Merchant Street</strong>

At 6:30 p.m. Friday, Merchant Street Art Gallery of Artists with Autism will host an opening reception for the new exhibit, “Beasts in their Biomes and Landscapes.” The art show features different creatures in their environment and rolling landscapes of different types. The gallery is located at 356 E. Merchant St., Kankakee.

» <a href="https://www.merchantstreetartgallery.org" target="_blank">merchantstreetartgallery.org</a>

<strong>Grand Openings</strong>

From 6 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Uplifted Bistro, 270 S. Schuyler Ave., Bradley, will be unveiling its new drive-thru and will have a featured menu of $1 small drip coffee, $1 medium lemonades, $1 cookies and $4 Dragonberry refreshers. There also will be 20 percent off all beverages. For more information, go to <a href="https://www.facebook.com/upliftedbistro" target="_blank">facebook.com/upliftedbistro</a>.

From noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, Utopia Bourbonnais, specializing in shakes, teas and coffees, will have its grand opening at 1230 N. Convent St., Suite G, Bourbonnais. There will be samples, giveaways and more. For more information, call 779-777-9541.

<strong>All-Day Workshop</strong>

The Kankakee Art League will host an all-day drawing workshop Tuesday with Jon Seals, ONU art department chair. The event is limited to 20 participants and will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Olivet Nazarene University. The fee is $20 for members and $25 for non-members.

» <a href="https://www.facebook.com/KankakeeArtLeague" target="_blank">facebook.com/KankakeeArtLeague</a>

<strong>July 27</strong>

<strong>Overeaters Anonymous 12-Step Meeting</strong>

At 7 p.m. every Wednesday, the group will meet at the State Farm office, 396 S. Kennedy Dr., Bradley. The group previously met at Riverside.

<strong>» 815-408-1262 (Tracy); 815-954-3678 (Jeanne)</strong>

<strong>Cruise Night</strong>

From 6 to 8 p.m., there will be a Cruise Night at Village Pub, 235 W. Broadway St., Bradley. The event is open to the public.

<strong>July 30</strong>

<strong>Manteno Multisport Festival</strong>

At 7 a.m., a sprint triathlon and duathlon will be held in Manteno. The triathlon consists of 400-yard lake swim, 11-mile bike and a 5K run. Du is 1-mile run, same 11-mile bike and a 5K run. The event benefits the veterans home and other local groups.

<strong>» <a href="mailto:triktriathlonclub@gmail.com" target="_blank">triktriathlonclub@gmail.com</a></strong>

<strong>Aug. 1</strong>

<strong>Blood Drive</strong>

From 2 to 6 p.m. at Beaverville Parish Hall there will be a blood drive. For an appointment, call Diane at 815-435-2249 or sign up at redcrossblood.org. Parish Hall is located at 308 St Charles St, Beaverville.

<strong>» <a href="https://www.redcrossblood.org" target="_blank">redcrossblood.org</a></strong>

<strong>Aug. 2</strong>

<strong>Ascension Rx Mobile Food Pantry</strong>

From 3 to 4:30 p.m. in the St. Rose Catholic Church parking lot, at 486 W. Merchant St., Kankakee, Ascension Health St. Mary Hospital will be hosting a free Rx Mobile Pantry with produce, milk, eggs and meat. Open to all community members.

<strong>» More info: 815-937-2100</strong>

<strong>Manteno Cruise Nights</strong>

From 6 p.m. to dusk, join the fun on Main Street and enjoy viewing various types of vehicles. Held in Main Street parking lot between 1st and 3rd streets.

<strong>» <a href="mailto:mantenocruisenight@att.net" target="_blank">mantenocruisenight@att.net</a> (Rich)</strong>