Could a reality series teach 'compassion'?

I’ve said it before, and it remains true: The best way to get cast on a reality show is to have already been on a reality show.

Originally scheduled to debut Aug. 1 on USA, the new reality game “Snake in the Grass” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14) gets a tryout on NBC. Every installment features four contestants competing in feats of skill and needless danger. The goal of the team is to prevail over adversity and split a prize that brings them $100,000 each. But there’s a catch. Or rather a rat. Make that a “Snake”!

Each quartet has a snake among them, hoping to scuttle their plans and take all the prize money for him/herself. If the villain can make it to the end, deceit prevails. If a nonreptilian player can prove who the snake is, then that player wins.

In the first episode, three veterans of CBS’s “Survivor” join a former cast member of Discovery’s “Naked and Afraid.” Help yourself.

• “Frontline” (9 p.m., PBS, check local listings) returns with “Facing Eviction.” It’s been only two years since the COVID-19 crisis stopped the economy in its tracks, throwing many out of work. Facing the prospect of mass homelessness during a raging pandemic, the federal government put an eviction moratorium in place, offering a lifeline for tenants suddenly unable to keep up with their rent payments.

In typically thoughtful “Frontline” fashion, “Facing” looks at the recent crisis from several points of view.

We meet a single mother gathering her belongings to store in a moving van after being given just 24 hours to find a home. We also meet with landlords uncertain about how they can maintain their properties.

This “Frontline” report and “Snake in the Grass” have absolutely nothing to do with each other. But the fact they are airing on the same night and at the same hour reminded me of just how little television asks viewers to identify with the plight of the less fortunate, and how often it champions selfish and predatory behavior.

On “Snake” we’re asked to identify with and even root for the crafty cheater, who is looking out for No. 1.

What if there were a reality show that recruited vain young contestants who thought they were going to be ensconced in the “Bachelor” mansion, only to be cast in the place of the evicted mother at the beginning of tonight’s “Frontline”? Given limited resources and a ticking clock, they would have to improvise and scheme to survive.

Would such a contest create some degree of empathy for the poor and underemployed or seem like too much “reality” for viewers?

Entertainment culture wasn’t always so hostile to empathy and compassion. During the Depression, many movie studios saw it was worth their while to attract audiences with movies identifying with the common man, the working man or the “forgotten man,” a term that inspired a song-and-dance number in “Gold Diggers of 1933.”

Television in the reality era, comprising the entire 21st century to date, has assiduously avoided economic reality in order to celebrate a delusional selfishness completely out of sync with prevailing conditions. This explains why so many people are entirely estranged from television culture and the corporations that stand behind it.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• A shooter targets a single police precinct on “FBI” (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).

• A journalist is poisoned while on a mission to Poland on “FBI: International” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).

• A new supervisor cracks the whip on “FBI: Most Wanted” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).

• Thorsen appears on a reality show on “The Rookie” (9 p.m., ABC, r, TV-14).

• They shop by night on “What We Do in the Shadows” (9 p.m., FX, TV-MA).

CULT CHOICE

A tennis player’s (Farley Granger) chance encounter with a deranged man (Robert Walker) results in a murder plot in Alfred Hitchcock’s 1951 adaptation of Patricia Highsmith’s novel “Strangers on a Train” (5:15 p.m., TCM, TV-PG).

SERIES NOTES

“Crime Scene Kitchen” (7 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) ... “America’s Got Talent” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “Celebrity Family Feud” (7 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... A missing sister on “Superman & Lois” (7 p.m., CW, r, TV-PG) ... A drummer feels her traditional family’s disapproval on “Fantasy Island” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-14) ... “Judge Steve Harvey” (8 p.m., ABC, r, TV-PG) ... The search for the lost capsule on “Tom Swift” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).

LATE NIGHT

Jimmy Fallon welcomes John Krasinski, Rege-Jean Page and Maggie Rogers on “The Tonight Show” (10:34 p.m., NBC) ... Ethan Hawke, Joel Kim Booster, Iman Vellani and Art Cruz visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (11:37 p.m., NBC).

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— An anxious new mother joins a group for solidarity and support, only to discover that it has darker plans on its agenda in the 2019 shocker “Mommy Group Murder” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— The Thunder and Warriors meet in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

— An old kidnapper returns to form on “Ransom” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Embassy workers in China and Cuba complain of mysterious ailments; AOL founder Steve Case and his plans to invest in the future of overlooked American small towns and cities; a visit to Monaco.

— The duels begin on “World of Dance” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

— Auditions continue on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

— Lex Luthor is on the loose on “Supergirl” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).

— Mr. Wednesday prepares for battle on “American Gods” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— After learning about her royal lineage, an adopted 10-year-old becomes a little tyrant in the 2019 shocker “Mommy’s Little Princess” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— A secret room holds dangers on “Charmed” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).

— Hidden secrets revealed on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

— A new trial is pursued on “The Case Against Adnan Syed” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).

— Axe is determined to destroy Taylor on the fourth season premiere of “Billions” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— Ulysses pursues a conspiracy theory on “Now Apocalypse” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— “Unsung” (8 p.m., TVONE) profiles the Jets.

— Pacific overtures on “Madam Secretary” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

— Tensions rise on “Good Girls” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— Mo’s past is revealed on “Black Monday” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

CULT CHOICE

— St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of “Leprechaun” movies, from “Leprechaun 5: In the Hood” (4 p.m. Saturday, TV-14) to “Leprechaun 2” (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, ladling out the Technicolor blarney of director John Ford’s 1952 romance “The Quiet Man” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).

SATURDAY SERIES

“Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “NBA Countdown” (7 p.m., ABC) ... The kids are all right on “MasterChef” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

SUNDAY SERIES

A visit from an old friend inspires Miles on “God Friended Me” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Homer can’t leave Bart’s virtual realm on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Empathy for all things on “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

A walk down the aisle on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... On two episodes of “Family Guy” (Fox, TV-14), Meg’s winter Olympics (8 p.m.), fighting over a dowager (8:30 p.m., r) ... Aches and pains on “Shark Tank” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).