REEL TALK: Peele's 'Nope' doesn't hit desired depths

Jordan Peele is back in the director’s seat with his third feature film, “Nope,” with returning star Daniel Kaluuya and the Chicago area’s Keke Palmer. Peele, who also wrote the script, takes us on an adventure out West, where strange things begin to happen, resulting in death and mayhem.

Kaluuya’s “OJ” and Palmer’s “Emerald,” brother and sister, financially need to prove what they have witnessed are UFOs but then ultimately, they must save themselves from imminent demise. It’s a farcical story with silly moments that lack those surprising twists and turns as well as social statements that we’ve come to expect from the writer and director.

It’s an odd beginning that never quite comes full circle as a chimpanzee actor wreaks havoc on a television set with a then-young Ricky (Jacob Kim) witnessing the spectacle. Now an adult, Ricky (Steven Yeun) has put everything behind him and stars in his own Western show. Upon the unexpected demise of Otis (Keith David), OJ and Emerald’s father, the three lives intertwine as the aliens have stalked this area, ready to dive in and devour the lot.

Peele’s signature cinematic style is written all over the film with incredible shots and tone that send shivers up your spine, as you await a shoe, any shoe at all, to drop. It’s anxiety-inducing, which allows Peele to set up those funny jump-scare moments we all love in any horror film.

Peele shows us his sense of humor, much more obvious in this film than his last two, with plenty of laugh-out-loud situations. The supporting cast of characters allows such moments to exist with Angel (Brandon Perea), the Fry’s big-box electronics employee who hones his way in to the surveillance set up at the ranch where OJ and Emerald live.

In the hopes of capturing the space ship and proving that aliens exist, the stakes rise quickly and another character enters the story; Antlers Holst (Michael Wincott). Again, a character whose reactions and actions are truly funny.

The crazy situations, some which make sense and others I am still pondering, are augmented by the cheesy special effects making it rather silly — particularly as we witness the spaceship capturing and digesting its prey. As the story unfolds, there is a repetition of events which bogs it down. Thankfully, the comedic talents of Palmer and Perea create the film’s safety net.

These two actors play skillfully off of one another, and we just can’t get enough of that chemistry and energy. Kaluuya, while he has his moments, especially the final scene, seems to sleepwalk through his performance. The dire situations in which he finds himself never seem to really ruffle his feathers as he always keeps an even keel bordering on a disinterested perspective.

Not even his breathing increases as he is being stalked by aliens. Either that’s incredible control on his character’s part or he forgot to act.

It’s obvious why it’s called “Nope,” and Peele drops this line in at just the right moments. While it’s not considered a comedy, I certainly saw it as one, but it’s one that lacks the depth I had anticipated. Yes, it’s a horror movie, but it falls more in the “Silly Sci-Fi” category.

Reel Talk rating: 2 ½ stars

"Nope" is now playing in theaters.