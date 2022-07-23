Library Life: Week of July 24

<strong>Bourbonnais Public Library</strong>

• Bookworms: At 3 p.m. Monday, students in grades fourth through sixth are invited to discuss “Holes” by Louis Sachar.

• Crafternoon: At 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, ages 18 and older can make stamped leather pet tags.

<strong>Bradley Public Library</strong>

• Book Clubs: What’s your favorite celeb reading? Join at 7 p.m. Tuesday to discuss “Bewilderment” by Richard Powers; at 6 p.m. Thursday, teens are invited for snacks and free books.

<strong>Fossil Ridge Public Library</strong>

• Summer Reading: The program is happening now through Aug. 1.

<strong>Grant Park Library</strong>

• New Releases: “The Homewreckers,” by Mary Kay Andrews; “The Omega Factor,” by Steve Berry; “The Hotel Nantucket,” by Erin Hilderbrand.

<strong>Edward Chipman Public Library (Momence)</strong>

• Needlework: At noon Tuesday, join the library for needlework and socializing.

<strong>Kankakee Public Library</strong>

• Soul Collections: At 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, join the library to discuss “More to Life” by ReSonda Tate Billingsley.

• Figure Drawing: At 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, ages 16 and older can practice figure drawing in a laid-back atmosphere.

<strong>Limestone Township Library District</strong>

• Writers’ Club: At 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, writers can share, edit and critique works with others.

• Take-And-Make: Every Wednesday, third graders are invited to pick up materials for STEM-inspired crafts.

<strong>Manteno Public Library</strong>

• The library currently has no planned events.

<strong>Pembroke Public Library</strong>

• Writers’ Club: At 3 p.m. every Tuesday, join the library to share stories with other writers.

• Crochet Class: At noon every Saturday, the library teaches crochet basics with the option to make a fun gift.

<strong>Piper City Public Library</strong>

• New Releases: “A Healer’s Promise,” by Misty Beller; “The Memory Quilt,” by Lenora Worth; “Strength in the Storm,” by Laurel Blount.

<strong>Watseka Public Library</strong>

• Book Club: At 10 a.m. Tuesday, a book club will be offered for ages 3 and under.

