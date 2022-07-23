KICWG plans 2022 golf tournament

Daily Journal staff report

A tee time of 8:30 a.m. Aug. 27 is set for the 2022 Kankakee-Iroquois County Women’s Amateur Golf Tournament at Oak Springs Golf Club.

To participate, golfers must meet the following eligibility requirements: during the calendar year 2022, be a legal resident of Kankakee or Iroquois County, an active, paid member of a Kankakee or Iroquois County Golf Course OR be actively participating in a women’s league at a county course; have a current 18-hole handicap index from CDGA or an online handicapping system.

The format is an 18-Hole Flighted Stroke Play based on converted course handicap as of Aug. 15, flights to be determined by committee review once all entries are received based on number of entries. Golfers compete only with golfers of similar ability (flight handicaps typically range five to six strokes). Golfers can advance to a lower handicap flight if they choose, but their net scores will be determined using the maximum strokes for the chosen flight. Trophies and prizes are for low gross and net scores in each flight, as well as overall low gross and net trophies; playoffs are for first-place gross scores only; all other ties will be determined by scorecard playoff.

“This is the 54th year for the tournament, which started with just four women in Kankakee County,” said co-chairperson Debi Zurek.

“Over the years, it has grown to an average of 50-plus women from both Kankakee and Iroquois counties, representing 10 different golf clubs. Women compete in five different flights based on handicaps, and this year we are reintroducing a senior flight for women over age 73. In addition to the competitive aspect, the event is a day of friendship among the women who enjoy playing and visiting with women from the other clubs.

“About 10 years ago, we began doing more to support junior golf and the future of the sport by establishing an annual donation from our raffle proceeds and the golfer contributions to area high school golf programs. An average donation of $400 to $600, in addition to new balls, gloves and tees, has been given to an area high school. Last year’s donation was exceptional, with $800 being split between Manteno and Momence High School programs. It is our way to do what we can to encourage young golfers to learn the sport.”

Early bird tickets (paid by Aug. 1) are $65. After that date, tickets are $75. Includes greens fees, golfer cart fee, continental breakfast, lunch, door prize and awards.

Mail all entries to Debi Zurek, 262 Chebanse Ave., Chebanse, IL 60922.

For more information, call Zurek at 815-351-0594, or email overpar25@gmail.com. Pairings/tee times will be emailed to participants and posted at area courses and at <a href="https://www.facebook.com/KICWomensGolf" target="_blank">facebook.com/KICWomensGolf</a>.