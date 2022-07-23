Back to school event for special needs individuals

Daily Journal staff report

From 1 to 3 p.m. Aug. 7 in the Northfield Square Mall food court, there will be an event titled Special Needs Back To School Magic. Available during the event is games, giveaways, face painting, build-your-own bear and spin the wheel.

At 2 p.m., there will be a dance party with Dance Alive Dance Studio. Also present will be Mr. Magic the magician.

The event is sponsored by Sweet Darren’s, LoveALatte, River Valley Special Recreation Association, Bourbonnais Township Park District, Northfield Square, Kalmese Fitness and Shasta Sweets.