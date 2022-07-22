Still I Rise, Harbor House host successful HOPE Fest

Harbor House and Still I Rise hosted the inaugural HOPE Fest July 16 at Bird Park Don Palzer Bandshell in Kankakee.

“The HOPE Fest, short for healing opportunity to prevent violence, is a chance for us to unite as a community and stand against violence of any kind,” said Jenny Schoenwetter, Executive Director and CEO of Harbor House, in a news release.

The event included entertainment and speakers such as DLOW, Carrying Torches, Jeronmino Speaks, Tocarra and DJ Swoope.

“Partnering with Harbor House for this amazing event has been an exciting journey,” said Tocarra Eldridge, Executive Director of Still I Rise, in a news release. “It has been a pleasure working together and also a fun and wonderful experience.”