'Grown-ish' goes back to school

Zoey returns to her campus haunts to help Junior settle in as a freshman as “Grown-ish” (9 p.m., Freeform, TV-14) enters its fifth season. The series’ single-camera documentary style, when mixed with the frequent use of voice-overs for little more than one-liners, does not add to a sense of realism but instead makes the comedy seem more slick and plastic than the most conventional three-camera comedy.

Along with the new Brooklyn-based blogger comedy “Everything’s Trash” (9:30 p.m., Freeform, TV-14), this “-ish” spinoff pushes the boundaries of basic cable sensibilities. At one point, we burst into a bathroom where college students are having sex, featuring full pixelation.

That wouldn’t happen on HBO, and the makers of “Grown-ish” want you to know it. But if it’s going to be bowdlerized, why show it at all? It’s a little like the days when a local network or the old AMC would broadcast “Goodfellas” and bleep out all of the profanities or worse — substitute absurd phrases for the “bad” words.

As I mentioned last week in my thoughts on “Trash,” it’s often more difficult to avoid the obvious and to discuss “adult” matters with innuendo and code. You might be working under a kind of repression, but the results are often more memorable. That’s why PG episodes of “Frasier” hold up after 30 years and why we still are humming Cole Porter songs a century after they were composed.

• Fans of the recent “Elvis” epic and director Baz Luhrmann’s overwrought musical style might want to (re)visit the 2001 musical “Moulin Rouge!” (5:45 p.m., Starz Encore). It features 1890s characters (Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor) bursting into late 20th-century pop songs by Queen, Madonna and Elton John, among others.

Luhrmann would later inject a hip-hop sensibility into a 2013 adaptation of “The Great Gatsby.” His limited television series “The Get Down” (2016) attempted to chronicle the rap scene’s earliest stirrings, and along the way offered a lavish recreation of the South Bronx at its 1970s nadir.

An ambitious and quite apparently expensive production, “The Get Down” was canceled by Netflix after only one season, a sign even that streaming service — at the height of its influence and affluence — had some limits, and Luhrmann’s vision was clearly beyond them.

Speaking of Netflix and vast budgets, it’s only two days until the streaming debut of “The Gray Man,” an action thriller produced for Netflix and now in theaters, that is said to have cost some $200 million. Set your alarm clocks.

• The notion of “media bias” has been around for a while. Dana Andrews plays a returning Korean War veteran who discovers the publicity firm that hired him has been taken over by Communists who give their “middle of the road” stories a pro-Moscow spin in the 1958 film noir drama “The Fearmakers” (12:45 p.m., TCM), directed by Jacques Tourneur (“Cat People”). Look for Mel Torme in a minor role.

Barely removed from homelessness, unsupervised children form bonds and play games in motel parking lots under the shadow of a family resort branding itself "The Happiest Place on Earth" in the 2017 coming of age drama-comedy "The Florida Project" (7 p.m., TMCX). Willem Dafoe leads a cast featuring young actors in their first film appearances.

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

