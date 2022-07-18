RANDALL: Let's talk mail

The most common reason that clients would ask me to help them get organized was because the paperwork in their households was out of control. Paper everywhere. On the counters, on the tables and, in some cases, piled on the floor.

The number one source of daily paper is the mail. I would like to talk with you about the collecting and processing of your mail. Over the years I have worked with hundreds of clients and most of them struggled with the daily processing of the mail.

I had one client that actually would collect her mail all week and not process it until Friday night which ended up being so time consuming, she dreaded processing it.

I recommend you collect your mail every day and process it every day. The first thing I would like to mention is paper that arrives in your mailbox that you did not ask for. Items that make you wonder who else knows where you live. I would call these things unsolicited paper! Or more commonly known as junk mail.

If you would like to stop receiving mail that you did not ask for, one way to do that is to visit the web site dmachoice.org and opt out of receiving this mail. That should really clean up your mail box.

For now, I would suggest if you don’t want to read something or are not interested in something — put it right in the recycle bin. Do not even bother letting it take up space in your house. By dropping these items in the recycle bin, you have eliminated close to 50 percent of your mail and your mail processing time has been drastically reduced.

What you have left is the mail that you did ask for. Whether it be letters, bills, magazines, coupons … it all needs to be processed.

I recommend you do not park yourself in the recliner to review your mail because what happens when you do that is you take up too much time. What you need to do is get through the mail quickly so you can spend time doing something that you love!

The first decision you need to make on any piece of mail is simple — do you need to keep it or not? If it’s junk mail and you aren’t interested in it, then that is a no. Put it in the recycle bin. If it’s anything else and you do need to keep it, the second question is, where should I keep it?

I like to remind everyone that a pile on your kitchen counter is not a place to keep it. Because those piles tend to grow when you aren’t looking!! And before you know it, you have a counter full of papers and you are overwhelmed with the prospect of going through it all.

So back to the daily processing. For each item you are going to keep, you must have a place to keep it. For example, any bills that come into my house go directly into this very small drawer in the foyer that is designated as the bill paying drawer. Twice a month we retrieve all the bills and pay them.

For items that come in the mail that you would like to read, such as catalogs or magazines, it’s a good idea to have a place for them. So, the next time you need something to read, you have one place to go to find it. If you have old magazines or catalogs piling up, every month you need to clean them out.

Maybe it is not catalogs or magazines but newsletters or brochures that you want to review, these items I keep in a file folder named ‘To Read.’ The next time you are going to the doctor or some place that you know you will have plenty of time to read, you can grab your ‘To Read’ file and read it. Once it’s read, then make sure you recycle it.

Same for coupons that come in the mail. There is nothing worse then knowing you saw a 30 percent off coupon but, when you go to find it, it’s deep in a pile of papers. Create a folder for coupons. Clean it out regularly when they expire.

I know you get lots of types of mail and I am certain you can categorize it so that you can create files to keep each item in. One of the most important things to remember is that you need to have a system for cleaning out those files, too.

If you are looking around your house and see piles of paper that weren’t processed daily, don’t despair. Take a pile each day and get through it. Before long, you will be able to see your countertops again!