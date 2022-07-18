Lifetime's 'Phrogging': Hop to it!

Who says TV isn’t educational? I can, with complete honesty, attest that until this very minute, I never had heard the term “phrogging.” Now I’m using it in a column.

“Phrogging: Hider in My House” (9 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14) puts the word to good use. Apparently, a “phrogger” is someone who hides in strangers’ homes in order to spy on them or do other creepy and inappropriate things. This series consists of first-person accounts of those who were “phrogged” and live to tell their tales.

In the first, Brittany starts noticing things are misplaced or missing. Her first instinct is to blame her husband’s less-than-tidy nature. Little do they know that a stranger has hidden himself in their home to take notes on them because he plans to use them in his medical experiments. In another terrifying tale, a woman who spells her name Madisyn keeps losing her clothes, something her friends attribute to her absent-minded ways. Little do they know.

According to the Urban Dictionary and other internet fonts of wisdom, the term “phrogger” is based on the fact that these sneaky stalkers hop from one home to another to do their furtive peeping. Ribbit!

It’s been a bad couple of years for amphibians. It’s only a few years ago that a goofy cartoon character, Pepe the Frog, was taken wildly out of context to become a symbol of the alt-right and a favorite of neo-fascist toadies.

When the WB and UPN networks merged in 2006, the WB’s mascot, Michigan J. Frog, a character from the classic 1955 Chuck Jones cartoon “One Froggy Evening,” was consigned (or reconsigned) to animation history.

Some 20 years ago, the movie “Tadpole” starred Aaron Stanford as a smart and precocious teen who embarked on an affair with his mother’s (Sigourney Weaver) friend (Bebe Neuwirth). I seem to recall a rather concentrated effort (perhaps by the movie’s publicity people?) to turn “Tadpole” into a noun and even a verb related to an older woman’s assignations with young men. It even made NPR! The “tadpole” balloon was short-lived however, because apparently the word “cougar” took its place. And we all know a tadpole is no match for a cougar.

But what about a cougar stalked by a phrogger? Now that’s a notion too sordid to contemplate. Unless you’re writing the script for a Lifetime movie of the week.

• ESPN will devote seven hours to a docuseries profile of Yankee Derek Jeter in “The Captain” (9 p.m., ESPN). The series will explore Jeter’s role on and off the baseball diamond, where some see him as a symbol of some Americans’ efforts to move beyond race as well as Jeter’s role on a Yankees team that became a symbol of American resilience after the September 11 terror attacks.

Ken Burns’ entire “Baseball” miniseries had nine chapters. “The Captain” devotes seven to a player not known for drama.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

• The 2022 Home Run Derby (7 p.m., ESPN).

• On the trail of a serial killer on “NCIS” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

• Gus tries to smooth matters with the cartel on “Better Call Saul” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

• Mira takes a role to heart on “Irma Vep” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).

• The siblings of stars share a common roof in the reality stunt “Claim to Fame” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14), hosted by two Jonas Brothers not named Nick.

• A diverse group of Californians unite to protect their land and resources in the “POV” (9 p.m., PBS) documentary “Manzanar, Diverted: When Water Becomes Dust.”

• The “Beatrice Six” face a hostile homecoming on “Mind Over Murder” (9 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).

CULT CHOICE

Gary Oldman stars as the ill-fated punk rocker Sid Vicious in the 1986 drama “Sid and Nancy” (9 p.m., TCM), co-starring Chloe Webb.

SERIES NOTES

Little League squabbles on “The Neighborhood” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... “American Ninja Warrior” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “Don’t Forget the Lyrics” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... “The Bachelorette” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... Blinded by science on “Roswell, New Mexico” (7 p.m., CW, TV-14) ... Overripe guests on “Bob Hearts Abishola” (7:30 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... “Beat Shazam!” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... A choice of bad outcomes on “In the Dark” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14) ... Aloha on “NCIS: Hawaii” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... Jane Lynch hosts “The Weakest Link” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

LATE NIGHT

Jimmy Fallon welcomes Jane Fonda and Joe Keery on “The Tonight Show” (10:34 p.m., NBC) ... Billy Bob Thornton and Nikki Glaser visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (11:37 p.m., NBC).