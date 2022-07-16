A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: Danny, the fish

Last weekend, my Aunt Mary and Uncle Tom had the family over for a Sunday dinner. It was a beautiful day, so we enjoyed sitting out on their newly-built deck while a few partook in swimming. The sweet smell of the grill filled the air as the sound of Jimmy Buffett floated along.

When I arrived, I was surprised to see my brother, Danny, in his regular clothes and not in his bathing suit. He’s a water lover and would spend hours upon hours in the hot tub and the pool when given the chance.

He’s become more cautious as he’s gotten older, which has caused him to spend less time in the water. Nothing happened, to my knowledge, that caused this — just one of those things.

But still, he always loved rocking his swim trunks, which was why I was surprised to see him dressed. My Dad told me Danny had swam for a bit prior to my arrival, but then quickly dried off and changed back.

After dinner, I suggested he get back in the pool, because I know that the human fish version of him still exists in there. He changed back into the trunks, and wandered into the pool.

I sat on the deck with Keegan and my cousin, Mitch, and Mitch and I began to reminisce about Danny’s younger days of nonstop swimming. He’d jump up and down, splashing water everywhere, laughing as if it was the greatest thing in the world.

To me, watching him have fun in the pool was more fun than being in the pool.

For whatever reason, Danny can stand to hold his breath for long periods of time while under water. We’re all used to this, but people who might not know him well are often concerned at how long he stays under.

“Oh, he does that,” we tell them, expressing he has the lungs of a fish.

During our conversation, Mitch asked Keegan if he’d ever heard the Disney World story. I was only six at the time, so my memory is a tad faded, but it goes something like this.

Danny and I, and our father, sister and grandmother, went to Disney World in 2000. One day, while at the hotel pool, an 11-year-old Danny was enjoying the pool in the only way he knows — splashing, laughing and spending long moments under water.

At one point, when he was under water for several of those moments, it caught the attention of the lifeguard who blew the whistle and evacuated the pool. Looking around to see what was wrong, we would see her dive in to pull up Danny, who gave her a look of, “Why are you stopping my good time?”

My Dad quickly went over and explained to the well-intentioned lifeguard, “Oh, he does that.”

Shortly after retelling the story to Keegan, we saw glimpses of that 11-year-old come back to life as he started splashing, laughing and going under water.

On Tuesday, Danny will be three times the age he was in Disney World, but not much has changed about his personality. He still, as he always has, enjoys the little things in life.