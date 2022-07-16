5 summer events in Manteno

In addition to the Friends of the Blues concert set for Tuesday in Manteno, there are several events planned throughout the village. For more information on the following events, go to <a href="https://www.villageofmanteno.com" target="_blank">villageofmanteno.com</a>.

<strong>Manteno Cruise Nights</strong>

From 6 p.m. to dusk July 19, Aug. 2 and 16, and Sept. 6, join the fun on Main Street and enjoy viewing various types of vehicles. Held in the Main Street parking lot between 1st and 3rd streets. For more information on participating with your vehicle, email Rich at <a href="mailto:mantenocruisenight@att.net" target="_blank">mantenocruisenight@att.net</a>.

<strong>Movies in the Park</strong>

Beginning at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 4 at Legacy Park in Manteno, the Movies in the Park summer series continues with “Sing 2.” The movie will begin at dusk and the event is sponsored by Berkot’s Super Foods. The Friends of the Library will be there to sell popcorn, candy and refreshments.

<strong>Yoga in the Square</strong>

From 8 to 9 a.m. July 23, Aug. 13 and 27 on the grass near the Square, join in on free community yoga. Bring your mat or a towel and a water bottle for this hour-long class, suitable for all levels. The sessions will specialize in Vinyasa, a style of yoga that links movement to breath.

<strong>Fire on the Square</strong>

From 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. July 19, Aug. 16 and Sept. 20 at The Square on Second in Manteno, Intrinsic Arts will host a free monthly event to showcase local fire performance artists, musicians and build community. This is a participatory event. Bring poi, hoops, staffs, etc. Some practice props will be available for participants to try. A safety class will begin at about 7:30 p.m. and is mandatory for participation. While taking place on the Square, this is not hosted by the village. For more information on the host, go to <a href="https://www.facebook.com/IntrinsicArts" target="_blank">facebook.com/IntrinsicArts</a>.

<strong>Rockin’ on the Square</strong>

The Village of Manteno will host the final concert in its Summer Concert Series from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Aug. 19 at the Square on Second. The band Whiskeyfist will perform country and rock with a twist. Food trucks will be on site. Bringing chairs is encouraged, and outside drinks are permitted.