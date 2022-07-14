This weekend at the movies: July 15, 2022

<strong>‘Where The Crawdads Sing’</strong>

PG-13, 125 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Mystery.</em> From the best-selling novel comes a captivating mystery about Kya, an abandoned girl who raised herself to adulthood in the dangerous marshlands of North Carolina. For years, rumors of the “Marsh Girl” haunted Barkley Cove, isolating the sharp and resilient Kya from her community. Drawn to two young men from town, Kya opens herself to a new and startling world; but when one of them is found dead, she is immediately cast by the community as the main suspect. As the case unfolds, the verdict as to what actually happened becomes increasingly unclear, threatening to reveal the many secrets that lay within the marsh. Starring Daisy Edgar-Jones, Taylor John Smith and Harris Dickinson.

<strong>‘Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank’</strong>

PG, 102 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Children/animated.</em> A hard-on-his-luck hound Hank finds himself in a town full of cats who need a hero to defend them from a ruthless villain’s evil plot to wipe their village off the map. With help from a reluctant teacher to train him, our underdog must assume the role of town samurai and team up with the villagers to save the day. The only problem…cats hate dogs! Starring Michael Cera, Ricky Gervais and Samuel L. Jackson.

<strong>‘Thor: Love and Thunder’</strong>

PG-13, 119 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre, Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Action/adventure.</em> Thor embarks on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced — a quest for inner peace. However, his retirement gets interrupted by Gorr the God Butcher, a galactic killer who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie, Korg and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, who — to his surprise — inexplicably wields his magical hammer. Together, they set out on a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance. Starring Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, Christian Bale and Russell Crowe.

<strong>‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’</strong>

PG, 90 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre, Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Comedy/adventure.</em> Long before he becomes the master of evil, Gru is just a 12-year-old boy in 1970s suburbia, plotting to take over the world from his basement. It’s not going particularly well. When Gru crosses paths with the Minions, including Kevin, Stuart, Bob, and Otto — a new Minion sporting braces and a desperate need to please — this unexpected family joins forces. Together, they build their first lair, design their first weapons, and strive to execute their first missions. Starring voices of Steve Carell, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Taraji P. Henson and Julie Andrews.

<strong>‘Elvis’</strong>

PG-13, 159 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Musical/drama.</em> Elvis Presley rises to fame in the 1950s while maintaining a complex relationship with his manager, Colonel Tom Parker. Starring Austin Butler, Tom Hanks and Maggie Gyllenhaal.

<strong>‘The Black Phone’</strong>

R, 101 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Paramount Theatre)</strong> <em>Horror/thriller.</em> Finney Shaw is a shy but clever 13-year-old boy who’s being held in a soundproof basement by a sadistic, masked killer. When a disconnected phone on the wall starts to ring, he soon discovers that he can hear the voices of the murderer’s previous victims — and they are dead set on making sure that what happened to them doesn’t happen to Finney. Starring Ethan Hawke and Mason Thames.

<strong>‘Jurassic World: Dominion’</strong>

PG-13, 146 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10)</strong> <em>Sci-fi/adventure.</em> The future of mankind hangs in the balance as humans and dinosaurs coexist following the destruction of Isla Nublar. Starring Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard.

<strong>‘Top Gun: Maverick’</strong>

PG-13, 131 mins. <strong>(Cinemark Movies 10, Meadowview Theatre)</strong> <em>Action/adventure.</em> After more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. Training a detachment of graduates for a special assignment, Maverick must confront the ghosts of his past and his deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who choose to fly it. Starring Tom Cruise, Val Kilmer and Jennifer Connelly.