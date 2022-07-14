The Iroquois County Fair celebrates 50 years of the talent show

The Iroquois Fair Talent Show will be held in front of the grandstand at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 20.

The talent show is celebrating its 50th year and will have contestants in two levels. Junior Division contestants are Abby Tindle, of Gilman, singing “I’ll Fly Away” along with the dance group Elite Energy with dancers Libby Hamilton, Dahlia Johnson, Amelia Marcier, Addison McTaggart, Kate Sabol and London Starkey all of Watseka; Tessa Pankey and Harley Valentine from Onarga; Avery Schroeder, Wellington and Melody Vice, Thawville with a jazz dance to “On The Floor.”

Senior Division includes seven entries: Addison Lewis, of Hoopeston, singing “Good Girl;” a piano solo, “Entry of the Gladiators” by Joel Yergler, of Cissna Park; vocal solo “Taylor the Latte Boy” by Julia Hilgermann, of Chebanse; Max Gooding, of Watseka, will be performing a saxophone solo that he wrote called “Jazz Pop Medley #1;” Rachael Dexter, of Danforth, will be performing a vocal solo, “Somewhere Over the Rainbow;” Madison McTaggart, of Gilman, will sing, “When He Sees Me;” and Megan Schippert, of Watseka, singing, “One Perfect Moment.”

Performing as exhibition, as they are the first place winners at the Ford County Fair Talent show, will be the dance group, Main Attraction, doing a musical theatre dance to “Thoroughly Modern Millie.” Members of Main Attraction include London Clark, of Milford; Rae Stucki, of Donovan; Lillian Eheart, Vanysah Hickman and Sarah Parsons all of Watseka.

The division winners will be performing in January 2023 during the annual IAAF convention at the annual IAAF State Talent Contest.

Trophies are sponsored by Country Theatre Workshop in Cissna Park. Monetary awards and entry fees to the state contest are sponsored by the Iroquois County Fair. The

Talent Show Committee consists of Pat Ward, 815-383-1269, Pam Hibbert, 815-383-2965, Gary Cahoe, 815-471-4870 and Jordyn Ward 815-383-1271.

For more information on the Iroquois County Fair, go <a href="https://www.iroquoiscofair.com" target="_blank">iroquoiscofair.com</a>.