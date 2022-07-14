Hulu doc explores links between 'Victoria's Secret' and Epstein scandal

It seems only fitting one of TV’s more peculiar traditions should come back to haunt us. The documentary “Victoria’s Secret: Angels and Demons” begins streaming on Hulu. It focuses on the strange connection between the highly stylized lingerie line and the creepy Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

For years, Epstein lived in a vast Manhattan mansion and hobnobbed with former and future presidents, Bill Gates, A-list celebrities and Britain’s Prince Andrew. Just where did this guy get the money?

It seems that much of his largesse can be linked to Les Wexner, owner of the “Victoria’s Secret” franchise and so many retail outlets that he became known as “the Merlin of the Mall.”

“Demons” chronicles how Epstein insinuated himself into the Victoria’s Secret empire and took advantage of that connection to gain proximity to young and underaged models. “Demons” catalogs all the bad deeds that money can buy and promises that the story does not begin and end with the late Epstein.

For years, the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show was part of CBS’s holiday lineup, with its parade of scantily clad models regularly sharing the primetime schedule with the annual repeat of “Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer.” I was not the only TV critic to find this slightly strangely perverted. Now we know!

• Speaking of television traditions, “Top Gear” (9 p.m., BBC America) enters its 32nd season. Hosts Freddie Flintoff, Chris Harris and Paddy McGuinness return for a sixth.

The season opener continues the series of oddball profiles and features, including a trip to America to explore Florida’s long tradition of grassroots racing and a salute to decades of TV cop cars and some suggestions for police vehicles they’d like to see.

“Top Gear” also pays homage to British entrepreneur Sir Clive Sinclair (1940-2021), whose many innovations included the Sinclair C5, an all-electric, eco-friendly, low-speed personal mobility vehicle. It was launched to some derision in 1985, or as these wags contend, “some 40 years before its time.” Computer nerds of a certain vintage may recall the Timex-Sinclair personal computer, launched in 1982.

• The specter of Apartheid and colonialism haunts the 2022 shocker “Good Madam,” streaming today on Shudder. A single mother is forced to move back in with her estranged mother, who works rather obsessively, caring for a catatonic white woman, or “Madam.” Is she just avoiding emotional engagement with her daughter, or is something more sinister going on? A film festival favorite.

• Netflix launches a series adaptation of “Resident Evil.” All eight episodes drop today.

• “Attack on the Capitol: The Investigation — An ABC News Special” (7 p.m., ABC) presents the second live primetime edition of the House hearings on the Jan. 6 attack.

• Crimes just short of perfect unfold on “The Fatal Flaw” (9 p.m., ABC).

• Two dudes count down the “101 Places to Party Before You Die” (9:30 p.m., truTV). Season premiere.

A blind veteran (Stephen Lang) violently turns the tables on three burglars (Jane Levy, Dylan Minnette, Daniel Zovatto) in the 2016 thriller “Don’t Breathe” (6:35 p.m., FXM).

A professional disagreement on "Young Sheldon" (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG) ... McCoy never retires on "Law & Order" (7 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14) ... "MasterChef" (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... A peace gesture smothered in chili sauce on "Walker" (7 p.m., CW, r, TV-14) ... A spectral RSVP on "Ghosts" (7:30 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG) ... "Big Brother" (8 p.m., CBS) ... Benson cares too much on "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" (8 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14) ... A hip-hop competition on "Welcome to Flatch" (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... The End is Near (again) on "The Flash" (8 p.m., CW, r, TV-14) ... A "Blossom" reunion on "Call Me Kat" (8:30 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... An attack on Brass implicates the original crime lab on "CSI: Vegas" (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14) ... Stabler returns on "Law & Order: Organized Crime" (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

— An anxious new mother joins a group for solidarity and support, only to discover that it has darker plans on its agenda in the 2019 shocker “Mommy Group Murder” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— The Thunder and Warriors meet in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

— An old kidnapper returns to form on “Ransom” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

— Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Embassy workers in China and Cuba complain of mysterious ailments; AOL founder Steve Case and his plans to invest in the future of overlooked American small towns and cities; a visit to Monaco.

— The duels begin on “World of Dance” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

— Auditions continue on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

— Lex Luthor is on the loose on “Supergirl” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).

— Mr. Wednesday prepares for battle on “American Gods” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— After learning about her royal lineage, an adopted 10-year-old becomes a little tyrant in the 2019 shocker “Mommy’s Little Princess” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— A secret room holds dangers on “Charmed” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).

— Hidden secrets revealed on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

— A new trial is pursued on “The Case Against Adnan Syed” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).

— Axe is determined to destroy Taylor on the fourth season premiere of “Billions” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— Ulysses pursues a conspiracy theory on “Now Apocalypse” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— “Unsung” (8 p.m., TVONE) profiles the Jets.

— Pacific overtures on “Madam Secretary” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

— Tensions rise on “Good Girls” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— Mo’s past is revealed on “Black Monday” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of “Leprechaun” movies, from “Leprechaun 5: In the Hood” (4 p.m. Saturday, TV-14) to “Leprechaun 2” (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, ladling out the Technicolor blarney of director John Ford’s 1952 romance “The Quiet Man” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).

“Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “NBA Countdown” (7 p.m., ABC) ... The kids are all right on “MasterChef” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

A visit from an old friend inspires Miles on “God Friended Me” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Homer can’t leave Bart’s virtual realm on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Empathy for all things on “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

A walk down the aisle on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... On two episodes of “Family Guy” (Fox, TV-14), Meg’s winter Olympics (8 p.m.), fighting over a dowager (8:30 p.m., r) ... Aches and pains on “Shark Tank” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).