'Everything's Trash' on Freeform

When a book based on your own life is adapted by a Disney-owned company, do you gain the world or lose your identity? Phoebe Robinson (“2 Dope Queens”) stars as herself in the new series “Everything’s Trash” (9 p.m., Freeform, TV-14).

“Trash” follows Phoebe (Robinson), a brash podcaster who shares her dating life and its intimate details with the world, or at least her Brooklyn audience. At another time, or at least in another show, she might be considered a bit of a mess, but here she extolls her sexual audacity as a symbol of strength. Or at least a means of self-promotion.

Complications ensue when a chance hookup happens to be with the director of communications for the campaign of her brother, Jayden’s (Jordan Carlos), opponent. Her sibling is her polar opposite, a buttoned-down Obama 2.0 who is whip-smart (and knows it) yet completely oblivious to his nerddom. And to the fact that people (and potential voters) like him for his wonky self.

Not to give too much away, but Phoebe’s indelicate date goes viral, and she’s ostracized from the campaign for about 10 seconds. Then she steps in to rescue Jayden from the most pretentious campaign spot imaginable, with her own version, filled with humor and heart.

While it trades in topicality, “Trash” is your classic sitcom. Phoebe survives and dines and drinks in one of the world’s most expensive cities with no apparent source of income. The dialogue is shot through with contemporary slang and topicality. While I make no pretenses to comprehend it, I can all but guarantee that it won’t age well. If it isn’t already dated.

“Trash” suffers the fate of most basic-cable series striving for the bold sexual content and language allowable on HBO and streaming services. It takes a certain genius to turn censorious constraints into witty, innuendo-laced code. “Trash” isn’t aiming for that. And it offers few quiet moments where Phoebe can emerge as a full-fledged character and not a collection of media-centric gags. Ultimately, it’s about as obvious as her hair extensions.

— Some mysteries take on a life of their own, become folklore and ripe for true crime docuseries. Netflix launches the nonfiction series “D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?!” The real mystery is: What took them so long?

For the uninitiated, Cooper hijacked an airplane back in 1971 and received a six-figure ransom. He demanded to be flown to Mexico, but that second flight had only begun when he jumped out of the airliner with a parachute and briefcase filled with cash. He hasn’t been seen since.

The search for the man and his money has consumed many for half a century. To some, he became a kind of folk hero for sticking it to the man. Others got caught up in the story and well embroidered conspiracies and counterclaims. This Netflix series seems most focused on those obsessives and the ways some have turned on each other.

• Single women host five potential suitors under their own roofs and evict them one by one in the new “Bachelorette” variation “Five Guys a Week” (9 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14), adapted from a British series.

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— An anxious new mother joins a group for solidarity and support, only to discover that it has darker plans on its agenda in the 2019 shocker “Mommy Group Murder” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— The Thunder and Warriors meet in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

— An old kidnapper returns to form on “Ransom” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Embassy workers in China and Cuba complain of mysterious ailments; AOL founder Steve Case and his plans to invest in the future of overlooked American small towns and cities; a visit to Monaco.

— The duels begin on “World of Dance” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

— Auditions continue on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

— Lex Luthor is on the loose on “Supergirl” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).

— Mr. Wednesday prepares for battle on “American Gods” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— After learning about her royal lineage, an adopted 10-year-old becomes a little tyrant in the 2019 shocker “Mommy’s Little Princess” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— A secret room holds dangers on “Charmed” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).

— Hidden secrets revealed on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

— A new trial is pursued on “The Case Against Adnan Syed” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).

— Axe is determined to destroy Taylor on the fourth season premiere of “Billions” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— Ulysses pursues a conspiracy theory on “Now Apocalypse” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— “Unsung” (8 p.m., TVONE) profiles the Jets.

— Pacific overtures on “Madam Secretary” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

— Tensions rise on “Good Girls” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— Mo’s past is revealed on “Black Monday” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

CULT CHOICE

— St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of “Leprechaun” movies, from “Leprechaun 5: In the Hood” (4 p.m. Saturday, TV-14) to “Leprechaun 2” (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, ladling out the Technicolor blarney of director John Ford’s 1952 romance “The Quiet Man” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).

SATURDAY SERIES

“Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “NBA Countdown” (7 p.m., ABC) ... The kids are all right on “MasterChef” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

SUNDAY SERIES

A visit from an old friend inspires Miles on “God Friended Me” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Homer can’t leave Bart’s virtual realm on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Empathy for all things on “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

A walk down the aisle on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... On two episodes of “Family Guy” (Fox, TV-14), Meg’s winter Olympics (8 p.m.), fighting over a dowager (8:30 p.m., r) ... Aches and pains on “Shark Tank” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

— Long-term COVID on “Chicago Med” (7 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

— A factory fire spreads on “Chicago Fire” (8 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

— “NOVA” (7 p.m., PBS) documents the creation and the achievements of NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope.

— Hondo’s Mexican retreat gets crowded on “SWAT” (9 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).

— A case hits home for Atwater on “Chicago P.D.” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

CULT CHOICE

Janet Jackson, Regina King and Tupac Shakur star in the 1993 romance “Poetic Justice” (6 p.m., VH1), directed by John Singleton.

SERIES NOTES

“Big Brother” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... “MasterChef” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... “Shark Beach with Chris Hemsworth” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) ... “Mysteries Decoded” (7 p.m., CW, TV-14) ... “The Challenge: USA” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... “So You Think You Can Dance” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-PG) ... On two episodes of “Shark Tank” (ABC, r, TV-PG): skin deep (8 p.m.); sports jerseys (9 p.m.) ... It came out of the sky on “Wellington Paranormal” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).

LATE NIGHT

Shaquille O’Neal, Sebastian Stan and Sharon Van Etten are booked on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (10:35 p.m., CBS) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Evan Rachel Wood, Harry Smith and Conan Gray on “The Tonight Show” (10:34 p.m., NBC) ... Beanie Feldstein, Matthew Modine, Billy Strings and Jonathan Ulman visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (11:37 p.m., NBC).

— OK, that was weird. The least expected story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (“Desperate Housewives”) and Lori Loughlin, star of “When Calls the Heart” (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/cheating plot to get their respective daughters into elite universities.

This is obviously an ongoing case, and all sides must have their say, or day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It involves some overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything “lesser” were unthinkable.

Television plays no small role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every single character hails from only the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.

There was a time, not that long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about young, barely accredited lawyers from no-name institutions who took on impossible cases against massive corporations and eventually won. And got the girl, to boot.

So, our current era’s neurotic obsession with elitism and inequality is hardly hard-wired.

If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are always essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedic. Watching “Gilligan’s Island,” we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and pitied the millionaire and his wife.

— CNN launches the four-hour documentary “Tricky Dick” (8 p.m., Sunday), profiling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton years.

SATURDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— An anxious new mother joins a group for solidarity and support, only to discover that it has darker plans on its agenda in the 2019 shocker “Mommy Group Murder” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— The Thunder and Warriors meet in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).

— An old kidnapper returns to form on “Ransom” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

SUNDAY’S HIGHLIGHTS

— Scheduled on “60 Minutes” (6 p.m., CBS): Embassy workers in China and Cuba complain of mysterious ailments; AOL founder Steve Case and his plans to invest in the future of overlooked American small towns and cities; a visit to Monaco.

— The duels begin on “World of Dance” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

— Auditions continue on “American Idol” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).

— Lex Luthor is on the loose on “Supergirl” (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).

— Mr. Wednesday prepares for battle on “American Gods” (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— After learning about her royal lineage, an adopted 10-year-old becomes a little tyrant in the 2019 shocker “Mommy’s Little Princess” (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).

— A secret room holds dangers on “Charmed” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).

— Hidden secrets revealed on “The Walking Dead” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).

— A new trial is pursued on “The Case Against Adnan Syed” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).

— Axe is determined to destroy Taylor on the fourth season premiere of “Billions” (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

— Ulysses pursues a conspiracy theory on “Now Apocalypse” (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).

— “Unsung” (8 p.m., TVONE) profiles the Jets.

— Pacific overtures on “Madam Secretary” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).

— Tensions rise on “Good Girls” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).

— Mo’s past is revealed on “Black Monday” (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).

CULT CHOICE

— St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of “Leprechaun” movies, from “Leprechaun 5: In the Hood” (4 p.m. Saturday, TV-14) to “Leprechaun 2” (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional approach, ladling out the Technicolor blarney of director John Ford’s 1952 romance “The Quiet Man” (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).

SATURDAY SERIES

“Dateline” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “NBA Countdown” (7 p.m., ABC) ... The kids are all right on “MasterChef” (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) ... “48 Hours” (9 p.m., CBS) ... A vintage helping of “Saturday Night Live” (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).

SUNDAY SERIES

A visit from an old friend inspires Miles on “God Friended Me” (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) ... Homer can’t leave Bart’s virtual realm on “The Simpsons” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Empathy for all things on “Bob’s Burgers” (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).

A walk down the aisle on “NCIS: Los Angeles” (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14) ... On two episodes of “Family Guy” (Fox, TV-14), Meg’s winter Olympics (8 p.m.), fighting over a dowager (8:30 p.m., r) ... Aches and pains on “Shark Tank” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).