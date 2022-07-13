Community Calendar & Best Bets: Week of July 20-26

<strong>Iroquois County Fair</strong>

Fun at the fair has officially kicked off in Iroquois County and will continue throughout Sunday. Events include 4-H contests, livestock judging, pageants, dances and more.

At 7 p.m. tonight is the annual talent show. The talent show is celebrating its 50th year and will have contestants in two levels, junior and senior divisions.

Junior Division contestants are Abby Tindle, of Gilman, singing “I’ll Fly Away” along with the dance group Elite Energy with dancers Libby Hamilton, Dahlia Johnson, Amelia Marcier, Addison McTaggart, Kate Sabol and London Starkey all of Watseka; Tessa Pankey and Harley Valentine, of Onarga; Avery Schroeder, Wellington and Melody Vice, Thawville with a jazz dance to “On The Floor.”

Senior Division includes seven entries: Addison Lewis, of Hoopeston, singing “Good Girl”; a piano solo, “Entry of the Gladiators,” by Joel Yergler, of Cissna Park; vocal solo, “Taylor the Latte Boy,” by Julia Hilgermann, of Chebanse; Max Gooding, of Watseka, will be performing a saxophone solo he wrote called “Jazz Pop Medley #1”; Rachael Dexter, of Danforth, will be performing a vocal solo, “Somewhere Over the Rainbow”; Madison McTaggart, of Gilman, will sing “When He Sees Me;” and Megan Schippert, of Watseka, singing “One Perfect Moment.”

There will be food vendors and carnival rides from Swyear Amusements. At 7 p.m. Saturday, there is a Christian music concert featuring Building 429, I Am They and Apollo Ltd.

For more information on the Iroquois County Fair, go <a href="https://www.iroquoiscofair.com" target="_blank">iroquoiscofair.com</a>.

<strong>Peotone Hot Air Balloon Festival</strong>

At 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Will County Fairgrounds, 710 S. West St., Peotone, check out hot air balloons of all kinds during this family-friendly festival.

There will be live music, a kids zone, vendors and more. Tethered balloon rides are available for purchase. For tickets and more information, go to <a href="https://www.bit.ly/3MLZu4R" target="_blank">bit.ly/3MLZu4R</a>.

<strong>Back the Badges</strong>

Back the Badges, a two-day Wiffle Golf tournament honoring Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic and Officer Tyler Bailey, is set for Saturday and Sunday. Saturday is open to the general public, and Sunday is reserved for first responders and their families.

Both days are limited to 120 golfers as they partake in 9-hole Wiffle Golf, set up at Bradley-Bourbonnais Sportsmen’s Club, which offered to donate its venue for the event. Russell Orent, of Pin High Wiffle Golf Events, presented an opportunity for the fundraiser and will transform the outdoor space for the tournament.

The game is similar to regular golf; however, it is easier for new players, and the Pin High course adds an element of miniature golf.

For the general public day, the cost is $100 for golfers and $60 for nongolfers. Tickets include a meal and two drinks, and the golfers will receive unlimited drinks while playing. There also is a $20 option to come in the evening for live entertainment and food trucks.

Tee times for both days will be noon, 1:30 and 3 p.m., and golfers are encouraged to register in advance, as spots are filling up quickly. Opening ceremonies are at 11:30 a.m.

For more information, go to <a href="https://bit.ly/3vibEMy" target="_blank">bit.ly/3vibEMy</a>.

<strong>Bounce House Night</strong>

From 5 to 7 p.m. tonight at Adventure Commons — 70 Ken Hayes Drive, Bourbonnais — this is an open event for children with special needs and their families from the Kankakee region. It is open to ages 2 to 14. The cost is $3 per child, or $10 per family (more than four children). Socks are required, and the bounce house will be in an enclosed area on the soccer field turf. Concessions will be open.

» <a href="mailto:jessica.rvsra@gmail.com" target="_blank">jessica.rvsra@gmail.com</a>

<strong>Christmas in July</strong>

From 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Herscher Legion Community Center, 102 S. Oak St., Herscher, vendors will be displaying holiday gifts and decor to get an early jump on holiday planning.

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.facebook.com/HerscherLegion" target="_blank">facebook.com/HerscherLegion</a>.

<strong>July 20</strong>

<strong>Overeaters Anonymous 12-Step Meeting</strong>

At 7 p.m. every Wednesday, the group will meet at the State Farm office, 396 S. Kennedy Dr., Bradley. The group previously met at Riverside.

<strong>» 815-408-1262 (Tracy); 815-954-3678 (Jeanne)</strong>

<strong>July 23</strong>

<strong>East Side Market</strong>

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., a market will be held at KCCSI, 657 E. Court St., Kankakee. Vendors are welcomed to sign up.

<strong>» 815-214-9675</strong>

<strong>July 24</strong>

<strong>Not In Our House</strong>

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Grow Center, 310 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais, there will be inflatables, games and food as part of a domestic violence prevention project in conjunction with Harbor House. The Grow Center is a hub of collaborative relationships among organizations, nonprofits, individuals, and community organizers cultivating inner peace and a peaceful community.

<strong>» 815-939-1885</strong>

<strong>July 26</strong>

<strong>Momence Cruise Night</strong>

From 5 to 8 p.m. in downtown Momence on Washington Street, all antique cars and trucks are welcome to participate in cruise night by Main Street Momence. There will be a DJ, giveaways and raffles.

<strong>» <a href="https://www.mainstreetmomence.com" target="_blank">mainstreetmomence.com</a></strong>