'Claim to Fame': 'Big Brother' for little brothers

Kevin and Frankie Jonas host “Claim to Fame” (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG). In the grand scheme of things, they are not as famous as their brother Nick. And that’s just the point. “Fame” features a dozen contestants, all with much more famous siblings, who dwell together in a “Big Brother”-style house while keeping their “fame” or proximity to fame a secret from each other and competing in the usual feats of “skill” common to these series.

It’s interesting to see these overshadowed relatives get their 15 minutes of fame. Tabloid reporters used to keep files on celebrity siblings, who were often the source of juicy scoops or tawdry insights, parlaying their resentments into a quick and sleazy payday. Now they get to appear on a summer throwaway series all their own.

And “Claim” is only part of a tsunami of really stupid summer stuff. “The Bachelorette” (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) returns for a 19th season.

HBO Max streams the second season of “Fboy Island,” a variation on “The Bachelor” genre, casting half of the eligible guys as “nice” and the other half as manipulative narcissists. Everyone has spent so much time sculpting their abdominal muscles, it’s difficult to tell one tribe from the other.

The “boys” are herded around by three female hosts, who spout snarky dialogue and jokes about STDs. Like entirely too much Bravo programming, “Island” trades in a form of wit intended for people who confuse vulgar with clever.

To round things out, “Below Deck Mediterranean” (7 p.m., Bravo, TV-14) sets sail for a seventh season off the coast of Malta.

• AMC wants you to know that there are only six episodes left in the sixth and final season of “Better Call Saul” (8 p.m., AMC, TV-14).

• “POV” (9 p.m., PBS) begins its 35th season with “Wuhan Wuhan,” a documentary look at the city where COVID-19 was first reported, following frontline doctors, volunteer medical workers and patients from the earliest days of the outbreak and subsequent lockdowns.

• You might easily assume that “Wild Things: Animal Adventures” might be yet another nature documentary, something for David Attenborough to narrate. But you’d be wrong. Streaming, or at least appearing, on Netflix, “Wild Things” is actually an interactive game, one of several launched by the streamer. In this puzzle adventure game, players must rescue cute creatures and help them survive by building a “dream habitat” — whatever that is.

Netflix will be launching other games, including the hybrid tile game “Mahjong Solitaire” and the dream-building game “Before Your Eyes,” previously available only on Microsoft Windows. Help yourself.

TONIGHT’S OTHER HIGHLIGHTS

— A search for Gibbs on “NCIS” (8 p.m., CBS, r, TV-14).

— “The Great Giveback With Melissa McCarthy and Jenna Perusich” (8 p.m., HGTV) renovates a kitchen for a mother who likes to cook.

— “People Magazine Investigates” (8 p.m., ID) looks for a Colorado mother who vanished after a bad breakup.

— An emotionally vulnerable actress loses herself on “Irma Vep” (8 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).

— A prisoner exchange on “NCIS: Hawaii” (9 p.m., CBS, TV-14).

— Jane Lynch hosts “The Weakest Link” (9 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).

— Six small-town ne’er-do-wells, imprisoned for murdering an elderly grandmother, have their convictions overturned after a DNA exoneration, much to the consternation of their judgmental neighbors in the docuseries “Mind Over Murder” (9 p.m., HBO, TV-MA).

CULT CHOICE

The 2015 documentary “Tab Hunter Confidential” (5:15 p.m., TCM) examines the actor’s life as a leading man, screen idol and even pop star while living secretly as a closeted homosexual in 1950s Hollywood. A mini-marathon of Hunter’s movies precede “Confidential,” kicking off with the 1956 Western “The Burning Hills” (10 a.m.).

SERIES NOTES

Calvin keeps Tina in the dark on “The Neighborhood” (7 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG) ... “American Ninja Warrior” (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) ... “Don’t Forget the Lyrics” (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Max’s secrets revealed on “Roswell, New Mexico” (7 p.m., CW, TV-14) ... Some lack confidence in Bob on “Bob Hearts Abishola” (7:30 p.m., CBS, r, TV-PG) ... “Beat Shazam!” (8 p.m., Fox, TV-14) ... Trial preparation on “In the Dark” (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).

LATE NIGHT

Tom Hanks and Regina Spektor are booked on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” (10:35 p.m., CBS) ... Jimmy Fallon welcomes Melissa McCarthy, Henry Winkler, Iman Vellani and Marcus King on “The Tonight Show” (10:34 p.m., NBC) ... Adam Scott, James Murray, Sal Vulcano and Brian Quinn visit “Late Night With Seth Meyers” (11:37 p.m., NBC).Kevin McDonough can be reached at kevin.tvguy@gmail.com.