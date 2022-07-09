Youth mock police stops return to Kankakee

Daily Journal staff report

On Tuesday and Wednesday, Kankakee United — in partnership with the Kankakee Police Department — will again be holding Youth Police Stops. This event allows youth to experience a mock police stop and simulation to understand how the process works.

Participants will depart at 9:40 a.m. from Kankakee High School to attend the mock stops at Kankakee Area Career Center. They will then be transported home from KHS on their normal bus.

There also will be gaming, laser tag, pizza and a discussion following the stops. Both dates will follow the same schedule.

The event is in conjunction with Kankakee City Life and Illinois Coalition of Community Services.