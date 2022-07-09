Shelters' longest-staying residents seek homes

The Kankakee County Humane Foundation is hosting "Operation: Find Cindy Lou A Home For Christmas in July." Cindy Lou is the shelter's longest-staying resident and was transferred in from a high-kill animal shelter.

She has been at KCHF for six years and arrived pregnant with a litter of 12. All puppies were adopted, but Cindy Lou remained.

"Six years is a long time to spend in a shelter environment, and even though Lou is always happy, playful and silly, we want the second half of her life to be everything she dreams of every night," said KCHF in a social media post.

Lou’s adoption fee is sponsored for her approved home. She does not get along with other pets and would love a home that understands that and doesn’t mind being a one-pet home. Her best family would be one without younger friends, as Lou doesn’t know her size when she’s playing and can be a bit much for kids.

For more information, go to <a href="https://www.k3humanefoundation.org/adopt%20" target="_blank">k3humanefoundation.org/adopt</a>.

Capone is a purebred Dutch Shepherd who has been in the care of Iroquois County Animal Rescue (ICARE) for about two years. Shelter director Margaret Fox describes him as "a total sweetheart!"

"He is the absolute sweetest dog, and it breaks my heart to see him living in a kennel," Fox said.

Come January, it will be two full years that Capone has been in the shelter's care. He is their longest canine resident.

ICARE is located at 100 Lincoln Ave., Iroquois. For more information, call 815-429-4028.

The Kankakee County Humane Foundation will be hosting Christmas in July on July 16 with an an outdoor showing of Dr. Seuss' "How The Grinch Stole Christmas" at Sunrise Farms in Aroma Park.

The gates will open at 5:45 p.m., and the movie will start at 7 p.m. Entry is $5 per person (kids younger than 3 are free), and a full concession stand will be available. All proceeds from entry and concessions goes directly toward the care of all of our more than deserving residents.

Concessions include freshly-grilled burgers, Impossible burgers, hotdogs, vegan hotdogs, popcorn, s’mores kits, chips, lemonade, bottled water and freshly-made Sno-Cones.

There also might be a KCHF adoptee or two on site. Sunrise Farms is located at 4370 E. 3500S Road, Aroma Park.