REEL TALK: Thor returns to big screen in 'Love and Thunder'

“Thor: Love and Thunder” is the fourth installment of the Asgardian saga starring the charmingly handsome Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman as his love interest, Jane. Some might argue the 2013 sequel, “Thor: The Dark World,” doesn’t count, as most have forgotten what even happened in it — and it really doesn’t matter.

Director Taika Waititi steps in for a second go of it to bring his strange and quirky sense of humor to the story as he narrates what has happened to the Asgardian god during the past decade. It’s Waititi’s oddball perspective that makes these narrative portions work, but overall, the film is just another superhero movie made for fans of this genre.

That’s not to say the film doesn’t have its merits because it does.

The first scene is powerfully evocative as we witness the origin story of Gorr The God Butcherer (Christian Bale). Artfully shot, Bale brings his heart and soul to this character who loses his daughter, and then painfully wraps his head around the religion he fought for and so adamantly believed in.

We then quickly cut to the narrative portion that wipes away our tears and makes us laugh as we hear about Thor’s transformation from “Dad bod to god bod.” Now enter Jane Foster who is fighting cancer and on her quest to live. She finds that she is worthy of being the female version of Thor.

Of course, Thor and Jane are awkwardly reunited and together they must defeat Gorr.

It’s a great beginning, but there’s something off about Hemsworth’s portrayal of Thor. Ever the malleable actor, Hemsworth takes on the attributes of whoever is directing. The first “Thor,” directed by the Shakespearean actor and director Kenneth Branagh, gives Thor elegance, power, knowledge and emotional stability.

But now, with Waititi at the helm, Thor becomes a bit of a bumbling teen; unsure of himself to a point of disappointment as he attempts to take on the personality and humorous delivery of Waititi.

It doesn’t work. What is intended to be lovestruck awkwardness makes us question who Thor really is.

The story becomes a female-centric one as Jane holds all the cards and must make some pivotal decisions that will effect not only herself, but the world as she knows it. Portman feels larger than life — or at least larger than her petite frame we typically see.

She’s buff and her body language lets us know she’s in charge. Supported by the strength of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thomspon), these women possess the strength to save humanity … again.

With its strong beginning and storyline, “Love and Thunder” hooks you, but it just can’t reel you in as it sloshes around in the middle of the story. Introducing more characters, such as Zeus (Russell Crowe), and bringing back the Guardians of the Galaxy gang for a brief minute, the story stalls.

Having high hopes that Waititi can right this ship for the third and final act, this becomes disappointing as it falls into the “just another superhero film” category.

Yes, there are extraordinary special effects and the fight scenes do not go on and on (thankfully). However, Waititi loses his vision, forgetting that he has the reigns and can do whatever he wants.

Keep up that humor! The narration is hilarious with its self-deprecating sensibilities, but alas this is but a wee part of the film.

And by the end, Thor doesn’t leave that powerfully indelible image, but has morphed into someone I don’t even recognize.

IF you are a fan of this film, be sure to stick around for the credits … all of them.

Reel Talk: 2½ stars

"Thor: Love and Thunder" now is playing in theaters.