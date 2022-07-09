5 places to adopt pets in Kankakee, Iroquois

Daily Journal staff report

There are many pets around the world and in Kankakee and Iroquois counties looking for a forever home. Learn about the five shelters in the area helping house cats, dogs and more.

<strong>New Beginnings For Cats</strong>

<em>A place where every cat deserves a second chance.</em>

7701 E 3500 N. Road, Bourbonnais

815-472-4734

<a href="https://www.newbeginningsforcats.org" target="_blank">newbeginningsforcats.org</a>

<strong>River Valley Animal Rescue</strong>

<em>River Valley Animal Rescue is a nonprofit organization dedicated to saving the Kankakee area’s abused, neglected and abandoned animals.</em>

3960 N. Vincennes Trail, Momence

815-507-5007

<a href="https://www.rivervalleyanimalrescue.org" target="_blank">rivervalleyanimalrescue.org</a>

<strong>Sunrise Center Animal Rescue</strong>

<em>Rescue for felines and equines to educate people on the importance of spay/neuter, to assist them in getting access to services and to rescue, rehabilitate and rehome animals that have been discarded, abused and neglected.</em>

St. Anne location: 4370 E. 3500S Road, St. Anne

815-482-4486

<a href="https://www.sunrisecenteranimalrescue.org" target="_blank">sunrisecenteranimalrescue.org</a>

New addition: Furry Friends, a low-cost spay/neuter clinic in Aroma Park.

<strong>Kankakee County Animal Control</strong>

<em>The county’s animal control service does not currently have any pets listed for adoption. However, they do help in rescuing and returning lost pets, as well as helping lost pets find new homes if need be.</em>

1270 Stanford Drive, Kankakee

Shelter phone: 815-937-2949; Animal Control: 815-937-2949

<a href="https://www.k3county.net" target="_blank">k3county.net</a>

<strong>Iroquois County Animal Control</strong>

<em>Strives to reunite stray pets with their owners and find homes for unclaimed pets and for pets that the owner can no longer care for.</em>

1001 E. Grant St., Watseka

815-432-4919

<a href="https://www.iroquoiscountyil.gov/offices/animal-control" target="_blank">iroquoiscountyil.gov/offices/animal-control</a>