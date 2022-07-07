Live music this weekend: July 7, 2022

<strong>The Silhouettes</strong>
Kankakee Boat Club — 1600 Cobb Blvd., Kankakee
<em>7 p.m. tonight</em>
<strong>Kankakee Municipal Band</strong>
Disney Night
Don Palzer Band Shell — 893 W. Station St., Kankakee
<em>7 p.m. tonight</em>
<strong>Ryan Craig</strong>
Game On Bar & Grill — 115-117 Second St., Peotone
<em>7 p.m. Friday</em>
<strong>Sisser/Vaudevileins</strong>
Festival Square — 199 S. East Ave., Kankakee
<em>6 p.m. Friday</em>
<strong>The Tall Paul Band</strong>
Herscher Corn Festival — Downtown Herscher
<em>7 p.m. Friday</em>
<strong>Indiana Nights</strong>
Smokey Jo's — 475 W. Burville Road, Crete
<em>8 p.m. Friday</em>
<strong>The Simsons</strong>
Kankakee Farmers’ Market — South Schuyler Avenue and East Merchant Street
<em>9:30 a.m. Saturday</em>
<strong>Just Roll With It</strong>
Sit-N-Bull Saloon — 614 Gould St., Beecher
<em>7 p.m. Saturday</em>
<strong>Logan Miller</strong>
Made For Me Boutique — 45 N. Main St., Manteno
<em>1 p.m. Sunday</em>
<strong>Dennis Knight</strong>
Steam Hollow Brewing Co. — 450 S. Spruce St., Manteno
<em>2 p.m. Sunday</em>
<strong>Wild Daisy</strong>
Willowhaven Park — 1451 N. 4000E Road, Kankakee
<em>7 p.m. Tuesday</em>
To have your listing included, email <a href="mailto:life@daily-journal.com">life@daily-journal.com</a>.