Live music this weekend: July 7, 2022

<strong>The Silhouettes</strong>

Kankakee Boat Club — 1600 Cobb Blvd., Kankakee

<em>7 p.m. tonight</em>

<strong>Kankakee Municipal Band</strong>

Disney Night

Don Palzer Band Shell — 893 W. Station St., Kankakee

<em>7 p.m. tonight</em>

<strong>Ryan Craig</strong>

Game On Bar & Grill — 115-117 Second St., Peotone

<em>7 p.m. Friday</em>

<strong>Sisser/Vaudevileins</strong>

Festival Square — 199 S. East Ave., Kankakee

<em>6 p.m. Friday</em>

<strong>The Tall Paul Band</strong>

Herscher Corn Festival — Downtown Herscher

<em>7 p.m. Friday</em>

<strong>Indiana Nights</strong>

Smokey Jo's — 475 W. Burville Road, Crete

<em>8 p.m. Friday</em>

<strong>The Simsons</strong>

Kankakee Farmers’ Market — South Schuyler Avenue and East Merchant Street

<em>9:30 a.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Just Roll With It</strong>

Sit-N-Bull Saloon — 614 Gould St., Beecher

<em>7 p.m. Saturday</em>

<strong>Logan Miller</strong>

Made For Me Boutique — 45 N. Main St., Manteno

<em>1 p.m. Sunday</em>

<strong>Dennis Knight</strong>

Steam Hollow Brewing Co. — 450 S. Spruce St., Manteno

<em>2 p.m. Sunday</em>

<strong>Wild Daisy</strong>

Willowhaven Park — 1451 N. 4000E Road, Kankakee

<em>7 p.m. Tuesday</em>

