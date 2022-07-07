Art & All That Jazz Cultural Affair scheduled for Sunday

Daily Journal staff report

From 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, the Art & All That Jazz Cultural Fair will be held at the Blue Building, 13161 E. Central St., Hopkins Park. The event is sponsored by Pembroke C.A.R.E.S.

The day will feature painting lessons from 3 to 5 p.m. with Yolanda Barnes, who will have a gallery on display. From 5 to 7 p.m., the jazz band Three’s A Crowd featuring Levar Kellogg will perform.

Admission is $25, and optional art lessons are included. Refreshments will be served.

Vendor space is available for $25. For tickets and more information, call Julia Brewer at 815-450-1392 or 815-507-5002.