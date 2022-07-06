Community Calendar & Best Bets: Week of July 6-12

<strong>Sandwiches With A Side of Jam</strong>

Starting at 11:30 a.m. July 13 at Harold & Jean Miner Festival Square, 199 S. East Ave., Kankakee, the lunchtime concert series will continue with its second show of the summer.

The day's band will be Lucky Pickers, and food purchases will be available from The Neighborhood Kitchen and Creme of the Crop.

<strong>Movies in the Park</strong>

Beginning at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Legacy Park in Manteno, the Movies in the Park summer series continues with “Encanto.” The Manteno Public Library's Friends of the Library will be on site to sell popcorn, candy and refreshments.

The movie will begin at dusk and the event is sponsored by Taylor Ford of Manteno and supporting sponsor, Brian Lown Country Financial. For more information, go to <a href="https://www.villageofmanteno.com" target="_blank">villageofmanteno.com</a>.

<strong>Country Theatre Workshop’s ‘The Little Mermaid’</strong>

At 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Country Theatre Workshop will present a production of “The Little Mermaid.”

"This delightful show based on Hans Christian Andersen’s story and Disney's film, with its award-winning songs, makes this a family favorite," CTW organizers said in a news release.

Reservations must be made before the show by calling 815-457-2626, or go to <a href="https://www.countrytheatre.org" target="_blank">countrytheatre.org</a>.

All performances are at the Country Theatre Workshop, located at 1280 East 770 N Road or 2 miles north of Cissna Park on Illinois Route 49.

<strong>Go Hog Wild</strong>

Happening Friday through Monday in Bradley, Go Hog Wild is a weekend full of activities for and about hedgehogs. It includes a conformation show, educational program, costume contest, agility competition and social events for the humans.

There will be vendors with hedgehog merchandise and hedgehog rescue organizations.

Healthy pet hedgehogs over the age of 3 months can be registered to compete. Humans can register for the social and education events and to watch the hedgehogs compete.

The host hotel is the Quality Inn and Suites at 800 N. Kinzie Ave., Bradley The event will also raise money for the Hedgehog Welfare Society.

The organization kicked off the celebration with a children's coloring contest cosponsored by the Community Arts Council of Kankakee County. Coloring sheets and rules are available to download on the event website.

For time, schedule and coloring sheet info, go to <a href="https://www.dawnwrobel.com/go-hog-wild-2022/" target="_blank">dawnwrobel.com/go-hog-wild-2022</a>.

<strong>'A Chorus Line' from Acting Out Theatre Co.</strong>

Acting Out Theatre Co.’s production of “A Chorus Line” is set to open July 8-10 with rain dates July 11 and 12.

It will be held “Off Broadway” in Bradley on the grounds of Peddinghaus Corp. in the shadow of the New York dance studio of Paula Aubry’s, 200 N. Washington Ave.

“A Chorus Line” was first a hit on Broadway in 1975. It is a celebration of those inspiring heroes of American musical theatre — the chorus dancers. The show will be a high-energy, high-powered and highly-emotional insight into the world of musical theatre auditions.

This musical extravaganza is directed by Deena Cassady, assistant directed by Chelsea McKay, vocal directed by Michael Kren and choreographed by Veronica Kravat. The orchestra is conducted by Lynnae Bontrager.

All shows start at 8:30 p.m. with no intermission. Gates will open at 5:45 p.m. for the pre-show event with food trucks and an “A Chorus Line”-themed art auction benefitting Easy Street Theatre. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.

Tickets go on sale June 1 and will be $20 in advance at Joy’s Hallmark in Kankakee, King Music Inc. in Bradley, Sweet Street in Bourbonnais, and online at <a href="https://www.actingouttheatreco.org" target="_blank">actingouttheatreco.org</a> via Showclix. Tickets will be $25 at the gate and tickets are nonrefundable.

The show has mature subject matter and is considered PG-13. his production is partially funded by a grant of the Illinois Arts Council.

<strong>July 7</strong>

<strong>The Gathering Market</strong>

The market will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. by Tulip Tree Gardens Co. at 1236 E. Eagle Lake Road, Beecher. Featuring family farmers, select artisans, food, education and more.

<strong>» <a href="https://www.tuliptreegardensco.com" target="_blank">tuliptreegardensco.com</a></strong>

<strong>July 8</strong>

<strong>Mental Health Network roundtable</strong>

July is Minority Mental Health Awareness Month and the Mental Health Network of Kankakee County is planning to try something new called “un-conferencing.” For the monthly meeting, taking place at 8 a.m. in the Riverside Medical Center Dining Room, the meeting will be led by participants of the Mental Health Network.

<strong>» <a href="https://www.facebook.com/MHNKankakee" target="_blank">facebook.com/MHNKankakee</a></strong>

<strong>July 9</strong>

<strong>East Side Market</strong>

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., a market will be held at KCCSI, 657 E. Court St., Kankakee. Vendors are welcomed to sign up.

<strong>» 815-214-9675</strong>

<strong>Summer Clothing & Dinner Giveaway</strong>

Starting at noon, Still I Rise will be giving out summer accessory kits and hygiene kits on the corner of Schuyler Avenue and Station Street. Dinners will be provided by Mac's BBQ. First come, first served while supplies and items last. One meal per person and the person must be present.

<strong><strong>» <a href="mailto:info@still-irise.org" target="_blank">info@still-irise.org</a></strong></strong>

<strong>July 10</strong>

<strong>Kankakee Reptile & Animal Exhibit</strong>

The monthly exhibit returns from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Kankakee County Fairgrounds, 213 W. 4000S Road, Kankakee. See chameleons, crickets, hamsters, guinea pigs, arachnids-spiders, snakes and more. Tickets cost $5 per person; kids 10 and younger are free.

<strong>» <a href="https://www.midwestexpos.com" target="_blank">midwestexpos.com</a></strong>

<strong>4 Ever Styling Parking Lot Party</strong>

At 1 p.m., Made For Me Boutique, at 45 N. Main St., Manteno, will be celebrating its fourth anniversary. They’ll be hosting a party with: Brew Head Espresso pop-up espresso bar; Cakeable cheesecake specialty; Dahling Blooms Flower Co.’s homegrown market; Miller Girl Candle Co.’s local handle candles; The Sister Shop Sister; Vibe Salon pop up braid bar; Wild Irish Rose Grazing charcuterie snacks; Logan Miller with live acoustic music, and more.

<strong>» 815-216-7595</strong>

<strong>July 12</strong>

<strong>Momence Cruise Night</strong>

From 5 to 8 p.m. in downtown Momence on Washington Street, all antique cars and trucks are welcome to participate in cruise night by Main Street Momence. There will be a DJ, giveaways and raffles. This event will honor veterans.

<strong>» <a href="https://www.mainstreetmomence.com" target="_blank">mainstreetmomence.com</a></strong>