KVSO has strong season, Jaffe honored with award for years of service

As the area began emerging from COVID-19 restrictions in late 2021, the Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra had a strong season.

The symphony, led by Musical Director Allan Dennis and Board of Directors President Lynn Ahlden, held its annual meeting in June at the Kankakee Country Club. More than 70 supporters of the symphony attended.

Reporting to the audience electronically, Dennis told the group the 2021-2022 season had been one “where we learned who really missed having quality classical and popular music.”

Dennis said he particularly had been “moved” by the response of the community. All parts of the organization, he said, came out of the difficult time of COVID “healthy and ready.”

The symphony met or exceeded its budget in just about every category. Season ticket subscriptions, ticket sales, program ads, grants and the Fourth of July fundraiser all met or surpassed targets.

Treasurer Jake Lee told the group that the symphony starts its next year “in a strong cash position.” Donations were good, he said: “People want to see their symphony continue.”

Through the end of April, the symphony had cash receipts of $158,216 — more than $23,000 better than its budget and more than $50,000 above 2020-21, when COVID canceled most symphony activities.

In a sense, COVID changed the symphony. Barred temporarily from large-sized indoor events, the symphony staged a number of quartets and quintets in various venues, including the Kankakee Farmers’ Market and Kankakee’s Cobb Park.

When the full season resumed in 2021-22, the symphony moved its concerts to added locations: Asbury United Methodist Church, Kankakee High, Morning Star Baptist Church and Maternity BVM, as well as the traditional Centennial Chapel and Olivet Nazarene University.

This gave the symphony added exposure.

For the coming year, three full orchestra concerts are planned, along with the traditional Fourth of July outdoor event at Kankakee Community College. There also will be two smaller chamber orchestra concerts and the Kiwanis children’s concert. The theme of next season will be “Stronger Together.”

There also will be a Music in the Park series at Cobb Park at 4 p.m. July 3, July 17, Aug. 14 and Aug. 28. Concert in the Parks, also at Cobb Park, had a Jazz Time Big Band on June 26, and Shelby Ryan will perform at 4 p.m. July 31. All these events are free, but donations are accepted.

<strong>HIGHLIGHTS OF THE MEETING</strong>

The symphony bestowed its Dr. Janet V. Leonard Con Spirito Award for service on local attorney David Jaffe. A symphony subscriber for more than 20 years, Jaffe has served on the symphony board, its executive board and its foundation committee.

He was part of a strategic review for the symphony and helped rewrite its bylaws. A Kankakee native, he graduated from Indiana University Law School and opened a law practice in Kankakee in 1968.

In the community, he chairs the Helen Wheeler Center’s mental health board and serves on the Kankakee County Training Center and Riverside Foundation boards. He was named director emeritus of the Kankakee Community College Foundation Board this year.

The new president of the symphony board will be Kate Cloonen. Jaffe will serve as vice president, Chris Bohlen as secretary and Jake Lee as treasurer.

The Women’s Guild held a new event during its fundraising year, a September Style Show. Proceeds from this and other events allowed the guild to donate $17,000 to the symphony for its annual contribution.

For more information on the symphony and upcoming performances, go to <a href="https://www.kvso.org" target="_blank">kvso.org</a>.