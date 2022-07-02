A TAYLOR-MADE LIFE: A love letter to libraries

When reflecting on the lifelong loves of my life, a variety of things come to mind.

I’ve always been a dog lover. Mall pretzels are, of course, on the list. Family-centric sitcoms such as “Who’s the Boss?” “Growing Pains” and “The Nanny” have always brought joy to my life.

And, I’ve always found whimsy in the library.

Walking into the library is like walking into a different world. Actually, it’s more of a gateway to thousands of different worlds that line the shelves.

As a child, I loved going to the Frankfort Public Library to grab different selections in the “Arthur” series. Introductory chapter books such as “Junie B. Jones” came with age.

Before I knew it, I had access to the young adult section, and I think that was the first time in my life I felt “mature.” Little did I know that wouldn’t actually come until much later.

Outside of the public library, going to the school library was my favorite part of primary education. Whether it was the in-building library or the BookMobile that came once a month, it was a special time of scanning the inventory for the perfect selection.

I’d often find comfort in a certain book and would read it over and over again. The same was true of movies when I was growing up. It wasn’t until my teenage years or early adulthood that I felt the need to step outside of my comfort zone.

When I was 22 or 23, I set a goal to watch 50 new (to me) movies in one year. This wouldn’t have been possible without the library’s large offering of free movies.

For one-week intervals, I’d take home the likes of “Annie Hall” and “The Graduate” and would watch at my leisure. Often I would watch with French subtitles in order to expand my vocabulary. This was at a time when I was fresh off the heels of several semesters of French in college.

Maintenant, mon vocabulaire est petite, mais, j’aime toujours la bibliothèque.

Hey, maybe I’m not so rusty — I wrote that with very little help from Google translate. ... I couldn’t remember “still.” (Now, my vocabulary is small, but, I still love the library.)

Anyway, I was able to achieve my 50 movies goal thanks to the library. The next year I did 100, and believe you me, that was nothing but a cinematic blur. I wouldn’t recommend it.

This year, I have a goal of reading 22 books in 2022. Again, the library is coming in handy for selections leading to completing that goal (as well as helping me find titles for my book club).

I’m a bit behind schedule, with having only read eight books so far; but I’m confident I can pull it off. And, when that happens, I will per usual be the proud holder of a library card.

The most recent book I read, “The Paris Library,” is about an American library in France during World War II. This lovingly crafted book was a reminder of the importance of libraries, both for the sake of education and community.

I hope you take a moment soon to visit your local library, and see what kind of good trouble you can get into.