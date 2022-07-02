5 summer concert series in Kankakee County

The hills are alive with sounds of summer. Several local organizations are in the midst of their summer concert series, and music lovers have no shortage of opportunities to load their calendars with live entertainment.

Here are five recurring summer concert series taking place in Kankakee County.

<strong>Kankakee Farmers’ Market</strong>

Every Saturday now through Oct. 29, a live performance at 9:30 a.m. accompanies the market.

In July, Crawford’s Daughter will kick off the first Saturday. On July 9 is The Simsons; July 16 is The Unemployed Architects; July 23 is Time “the Tuneman” Rehmer; July 30 is John Sather.

Aug. 6 is Mary Claire Dwyer; Aug. 13 is Linda Marie Smith; Aug. 20 is Todd Hazelrigg; Aug. 27 is Ryan Leggott.

Sept. 3 is Vern ’N’ Vern; Sept. 10 is The Ginger Wit Band; Sept. 17 is to be determined; Sept. 24 is Ken and Sara Hazelrigg.

Oct. 1 is Matt Shipley; Oct. 8 is Maddison Denault; Oct. 15 is Lanny and The Upbeats; Oct. 22 is KEDABRA; Oct. 29 is Kankakee Valley Symphony Orchestra.

<strong>Riverview Historic District</strong>

From 4 to 6 p.m. Sundays in Cobb Park, the Riverview Historic District presents outdoor concerts.

On July 17 will be a string quartet. On July 31 is Shelby Ryan.

On Aug. 14 is a brass quartet, and on Aug. 28 is the string quartet.

<strong>Friday Night Concert Series</strong>

From 6 to 8 p.m. on several Fridays throughout the summer, Downtown Kankakee, the City of Kankakee and the Kankakee Public Library present a series of concerts at the Harold & Jean Miner Festival Square’s Hill Stage, 199 S. East Ave., Kankakee. Each night has a food truck.

On July 8, the theme is “Rock Night” and the bands are Sisser and Vaudevileins with Mac’s BBQ as the food truck. On July 15, the theme is “Jazz Night” and the bands are Three’s A Crowd and The Simsons with Mi Casa Taco as the food truck.

On Aug. 12 is “Bluegrass Night” with Fox Crossing Stringband and Miles Over Mountains; Mac’s BBQ is the food truck. On Aug. 26 is “R&B Night” with N-Deep Band and Mi Casa Taco as the food truck.

<strong>BTPD’s Summer Series</strong>

The Bourbonnais Township Park District hosts several concerts throughout the summer, switching between Perry Farm Park, Diamond Point Park and Willowhaven Park.

On July 5, the Silhouettes will perform classic rock hits at Perry Farm Park. On July 12, Wild Daisies will perform country music at Willowhaven.

On July 19, Johnny Russler & The Beach Bum Band will perform Caribbean rock at Perry Farm. On July 26, Jolly Ringwalks will perform ‘80s pop/rock hits at Willowhaven.

Closing out the series on Aug. 9 will be Matt Yeagar with an acoustic set at Diamond Point Park.

<strong>Kankakee Municipal Band</strong>

At 7 p.m. on Thursdays at the Don Palzer Band Shell, 873 W. Station St., Kankakee, the Kankakee Municipal Band plays different-themed shows with food vendors on site.

On July 7, the theme is “Disney Night” and the vendor is to be determined. On July 14, the theme is “Boys vs. Girls” and the vendor is MiaBella’s Pizza.

On July 21, the special guest is Paul Snyder, the theme is “Holiday Celebration” and the vendor is Fork It & Dig In. On July 28, the theme is “Pop In That Jazz” and the vendor is LoveALatte Coffee.

The final show is set for Aug. 4 with special guest Alyssa Lesch, a theme of “Movies & Musicals” and the vendor, Candy & Cake.